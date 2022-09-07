Read full article on original website
2 South Carolina detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
Three inmates overdose within 45-minute span at South Carolina detention center
The incident happened between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 and 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
WJCL
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
WYFF4.com
12-year-old last seen at bus stop in South Carolina not in danger, sheriff says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County sheriff says there is no reason to believe a 12-year-old last seen at a bus stop Thursday afternoon is in danger. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Haley Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m.in the area of East Lee and Tiffany Lane. Taylor...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman 'brutally' attacked man with baseball bat wrapped in razor wire, solicitor says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Cherokee County, South Carolina, woman is headed to prison for brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat, Solicitor Barry Barnett announced Thursday. Kristina Paige Barnett, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature at the...
FOX Carolina
Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption, investigative reporter Jeff German took on plenty of powerful and dangerous people. The hard-bitten newsman was once punched by an organized crime associate and received veiled threats from mobsters. Nothing seemed to...
Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus fight between students in Chester County
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to law enforcement. Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon. The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began,...
FOX Carolina
5 arrested after shooting at deputies during pursuit, charged with attempted murder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men and a teen following a pursuit after shots were fired at deputies on Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop at Hayne and Spring streets after recognizing a stolen white SUV...
WJCL
Update: Missing 12-year-old South Carolina girl found safe
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:30 p.m.: She has been found safe. Authorities say she was located at a relative's house. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
power98fm.com
Mother Of Nine Shot And Killed In South Carolina
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A mother of nine in Gaffney...
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
WYFF4.com
14-year-old reported missing in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
WYFF4.com
State investigators help with search for missing South Carolina man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — State investigators are assisting with the search for a missing Anderson man. Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area of Anderson around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The family said he was last seen sitting on the front porch his home. Tony...
cbs17
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis. Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.
Five inmates charged after three inmates overdosed at York County Detention Center, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Officers are investigating after three inmates overdosed in a housing unit at the York County Detention Center. Officers said around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, an inmate was found unresponsive. As a precaution, staff increased inmate well-being checks from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.
abcnews4.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
FOX Carolina
Suspect takes plea deal in killing of pregnant teen, Upstate man
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Anderson. Brandon Cullins was in court for the hearing on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, involuntary...
Comments / 2