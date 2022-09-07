ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 2

FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old South Carolina girl found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:30 p.m.: She has been found safe. Authorities say she was located at a relative's house. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
power98fm.com

Mother Of Nine Shot And Killed In South Carolina

The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A mother of nine in Gaffney...
WYFF4.com

14-year-old reported missing in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
cbs17

Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis. Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.
abcnews4.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
FOX Carolina

Suspect takes plea deal in killing of pregnant teen, Upstate man

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Anderson. Brandon Cullins was in court for the hearing on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, involuntary...
