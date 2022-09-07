Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach Mayor faces four-way race for re-election to Commission
Mike Lednovich defeated Bradley Bean for Seat 4, 52.1%-47.8%, in 2018. Mike Lednovich’s time as Fernandina Beach Mayor is ending — at least for the moment — but his attempt to remain on the City Commission is being tested by three others seeking his seat: James Antun, Chelsey Lemire and Christopher Nickoloff.
saportareport.com
Gullah Geechee community gets $2M, upgraded services in discrimination case settlement
A Gullah Geechee community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging the county government provided unequal services and attempted to displace it with property tax increases. McIntosh County last month agreed to pay $2 million in damages to the dozens of residents who were...
WJCL
'This is fantastic': Garden City swears in its first Black mayor
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — History has been made in one Chatham County city. Garden City officials swore in their first African American mayor on Thursday. Bruce Campbell is a longtime business owner who grew up in the city where he is now the mayor. Campbell, who owns TC Barber...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
floridapolitics.com
State-defined tax increase likely for Fernandina Beach property owners
'I will point out to you that we have all agreed that we need to grow and enhance our parks and recreational spaces.'. Costs are going up and jobs need to be done, so despite the anti-tax local political culture, the Fernandina Beach City Commission is continuing on a path toward a millage rate the state defines as a tax increase, but is the same rate Commissioners approved for the current fiscal year.
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
WMAZ
New: Georgia DOC releases state prison mugshots of men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — New mugshots of Ahmaud Arbery's killers have been released after they were booked into a Georgia state prison in late August. Glynn County deputies dropped off William Roddie Bryan, Gregory and Travis McMichael at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison on Aug. 23, 2022, more than two years after Arbery's killing in February of 2020. The facility is in Jackson Georgia, which is in Butts County. It's about four hours from the Glynn County Detention Center, where the three men have been since their May 2020 arrests.
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898
We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
Only way out of Pierce County, Georgia will be blocked by CSX Transportation for over five hours
BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — It is no secret in Pierce County, train stops are inconvenient and exasperating for residents. Everyday is a gamble because there is no telling how long each train stop will last. Come September 19th and 20th, the cross to the Oak Ridge Trail will be blocked...
WJCL
Diving for Megalodon teeth with Bill Eberlein
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — It's an overcast…steamy September morning along the Georgia coast. As the rain moves in….Bill Eberlein is moving out….and headed down. Forty or sixty feet down to be exact. Eberlein is a diver and shark tooth hunter. He's really good too. "May of...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Friday: Rivalry renewed as UC faces Charlton County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
WJCL
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
wtoc.com
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Illegal switches that make a semi-automatic gun into an automatic are being found in Chatham County. The Savannah field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sounding the alarm about these devices in our community. The ATF special agent WTOC spoke with...
Camden County Board of Commissioners to Reduce Millage Rate for 2022
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA — The Camden County Board of Commissioners today announces its intention to reduce the county-wide General Fund millage rate for a second consecutive year. The proposed millage rate for 2022 is 14.201 mills, a full rollback reduction from the current rate of 15.562. This rollback rate is a 1.361 mills reduction or 8.7% less than the current rate. The Unincorporated Tax District will also take the full rollback reducing the millage rate from 1.35 to 1.275. Adoption of the 2022 millage rates is tentatively scheduled for October 4, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: McIntosh County runs over West Nassau
It was a McIntosh County Academy runaway. The Buccaneers ran early, often and with ease in the opening game of the Border Classic, routing West Nassau 42-8 in the Florida-Georgia showdown at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick. Demonte Stokes took a double handoff and went virtually untouched 62 yards for...
WJCL
Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce in need of volunteers for seafood festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will be here before we know it. The festival is something people in southeast Georgia look forward to every year. There's something for everyone, from the food to the rides, music, and more. Right now, the Richmond Hill...
wtoc.com
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of the Savannah office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now focuses solely on working with police departments in Chatham to address violent crime. The main goal is obviously to curb violent gun crimes by targeting those behind them, especially repeat...
City of Brunswick could limit public property access for people struggling with homelessness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless population in the City of Brunswick, Georgia could have fewer places to sleep as commissioners may vote to keep them off public property, and it's leaving some people asking, 'Where will they go?'. "I have never known homelessness in my life. I've never even...
wtoc.com
City council considering ordinance change for gas stations in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - New rules could be coming to where gas stations can go in Richmond Hill. The city council is set to take up proposed ordinance changes on new gas stations and how close they can be to homes. The proposed changes come as Richmond Hill’s moratorium on new gas stations is set to expire Wednesday.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Saturday: Baker County, Richmond Hill wrap up showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
