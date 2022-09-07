ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA



Glynn County, GA
floridapolitics.com

State-defined tax increase likely for Fernandina Beach property owners

'I will point out to you that we have all agreed that we need to grow and enhance our parks and recreational spaces.'. Costs are going up and jobs need to be done, so despite the anti-tax local political culture, the Fernandina Beach City Commission is continuing on a path toward a millage rate the state defines as a tax increase, but is the same rate Commissioners approved for the current fiscal year.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WMAZ

New: Georgia DOC releases state prison mugshots of men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — New mugshots of Ahmaud Arbery's killers have been released after they were booked into a Georgia state prison in late August. Glynn County deputies dropped off William Roddie Bryan, Gregory and Travis McMichael at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison on Aug. 23, 2022, more than two years after Arbery's killing in February of 2020. The facility is in Jackson Georgia, which is in Butts County. It's about four hours from the Glynn County Detention Center, where the three men have been since their May 2020 arrests.
JACKSON, GA
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJCL

Diving for Megalodon teeth with Bill Eberlein

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — It's an overcast…steamy September morning along the Georgia coast. As the rain moves in….Bill Eberlein is moving out….and headed down. Forty or sixty feet down to be exact. Eberlein is a diver and shark tooth hunter. He's really good too. "May of...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
REIDSVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Illegal switches that make a semi-automatic gun into an automatic are being found in Chatham County. The Savannah field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sounding the alarm about these devices in our community. The ATF special agent WTOC spoke with...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Camden County Board of Commissioners to Reduce Millage Rate for 2022

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA — The Camden County Board of Commissioners today announces its intention to reduce the county-wide General Fund millage rate for a second consecutive year. The proposed millage rate for 2022 is 14.201 mills, a full rollback reduction from the current rate of 15.562. This rollback rate is a 1.361 mills reduction or 8.7% less than the current rate. The Unincorporated Tax District will also take the full rollback reducing the millage rate from 1.35 to 1.275. Adoption of the 2022 millage rates is tentatively scheduled for October 4, 2022.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: McIntosh County runs over West Nassau

It was a McIntosh County Academy runaway. The Buccaneers ran early, often and with ease in the opening game of the Border Classic, routing West Nassau 42-8 in the Florida-Georgia showdown at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick. Demonte Stokes took a double handoff and went virtually untouched 62 yards for...
CALLAHAN, FL
wtoc.com

Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of the Savannah office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now focuses solely on working with police departments in Chatham to address violent crime. The main goal is obviously to curb violent gun crimes by targeting those behind them, especially repeat...

