BRUNSWICK, Ga. — New mugshots of Ahmaud Arbery's killers have been released after they were booked into a Georgia state prison in late August. Glynn County deputies dropped off William Roddie Bryan, Gregory and Travis McMichael at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison on Aug. 23, 2022, more than two years after Arbery's killing in February of 2020. The facility is in Jackson Georgia, which is in Butts County. It's about four hours from the Glynn County Detention Center, where the three men have been since their May 2020 arrests.

JACKSON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO