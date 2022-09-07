United Way of Mid Coast Maine kicked off its 2022 annual Campaign for the community Thursday. The theme for this year’s campaign is “You Belong. Let’s LIVE UNITED.”. Campaign Chair Mara Pennell, vice president of Commercial Lending for Bath Savings, said the message of belonging is important. “United Way works to advance the best start for children, financial stability, and healthy community connections for every single person in our communities,” said Pennell. “And United Way does this by enlisting the generosity and power of all of us – not just the wealthy, not just people in high positions, but all of us – to make life better for all of us.

