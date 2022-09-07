Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Action for Animals Maine Benefit Music Cruise
Action for Animals Maine is a local non-profit organization serving Lincoln County, providing funding for emergency veterinary services for pet owners who otherwise cannot afford medical treatment for their pets. The mission of this organization is to keep pets with their families for as long as possible. Fundraising is essential to ensure that funds are available for those who need it. The biggest fundraiser ever for Action for Animals will be the upcoming Music Cruise!
boothbayregister.com
LincolnHealth announces drive-up flu vaccine clinic schedule
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
boothbayregister.com
United Way Fall Campaign kicks off!
United Way of Mid Coast Maine kicked off its 2022 annual Campaign for the community Thursday. The theme for this year’s campaign is “You Belong. Let’s LIVE UNITED.”. Campaign Chair Mara Pennell, vice president of Commercial Lending for Bath Savings, said the message of belonging is important. “United Way works to advance the best start for children, financial stability, and healthy community connections for every single person in our communities,” said Pennell. “And United Way does this by enlisting the generosity and power of all of us – not just the wealthy, not just people in high positions, but all of us – to make life better for all of us.
boothbayregister.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home Now Offering “Meals at Home”
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home has added two new services to help seniors stay safely at home. One2One caregivers will help with meal planning and preparation, and now will offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, a al carte or package deals depending on their individual needs. Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Symphony Orchestra to perform outdoors
The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (MSO) performs at the Brunswick Town Mall on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon. The concert will be near the mall’s gazebo. Audience members should provide their own blankets or chairs. This free outdoor concert, sponsored by Brunswick Downtown Association as part of its Community BBQ,...
boothbayregister.com
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
boothbayregister.com
International workers invited
The Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor invites international workers to join each other and church members for conversations and some treats at the church on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Please enter in the back door. Let’s all have fun talking about what you enjoyed most in the Boothbay...
boothbayregister.com
Jeff Brown honored for 27 years of service
Southport resident Jeff Brown was honored by the Southport Planning Board on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7 for his long and excellent service to the community. Jeff retired from the Planning Board earlier this year after 27 years of membership. He started as an alternate member and eventually found his way to the chairmanship, relinquishing that after a few years in favor of just being a full regular member.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
New Route 27 boutique coming to Edgecomb
Kamala Boutique is coming to Edgecomb in November. The Edgecomb Planning Board voted unanimously Sept. 1 to approve a change-of-use permit for Katherine Mary and Mo LaMontagne who recently moved to Edgecomb from Holliston, Massachusetts. Katherine Mary LaMontange will sell one-of-a-kind clothing, crafts and jewelry in her shop at 788...
boothbayregister.com
Memorial service for Karl Marean
A memorial service for Karl James Marean who died May 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, 28 High Street, Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
boothbayregister.com
Fall community literacy events at Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat
Free community literacy events return to the Merry Barn on Sept. 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Beginning with International Dot Day, we will join in the global celebration of creativity, courage and collaboration, inspired by Peter H. Reynolds’ book The Dot. “The Dot is the story of a...
boothbayregister.com
A gift to BHML is a gift to the entire community
When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Robert Fifield wins Tuna Challenge’s $30K top prize
Captain Robert Fifield docked his Wasabi at Carousel Marina at 10:45 p.m. Sept 4 with his behemoth 725-pound tuna catch. It was the last tuna entered into the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge. It was also the largest. Fifield won the competition and $30,000 first prize. Fifield was one of 60 entrants who paid the $750 entry fee in the first local tuna tournament in nearly four decades.
boothbayregister.com
Sept. 9 update: Midcoast adds 28 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Selectman worried about Hampden biomass facility’s instability
Selectman Mike Smith has often compared sending refuse to a landfill to “burying it in somebody’s backyard.” He has concerns about the long-term negative environmental impact it has on the planet. In 2016. Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District contracted with Fiberight, a new biomass plant in Hampden, to accept the district’s trash. Edgecomb is one of four BRRDD members. But in the ensuing years, the district has sent its trash to a Norridgewock landfill because the Hampden plant has been plagued by financial and management problems.
boothbayregister.com
Brad C. Buckley
Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
boothbayregister.com
Sheriff’s department expanding drone program
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is buying three new drones for its aerial program. On Sept. 6, commissioners approved using drug forfeiture funds to buy the new drones. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported the forfeiture account had $3,474.84 available. “This will help us continue developing our program,” Brackett said. “The program...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County property transfers in August
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in August:. Alna: Gadowski, Jane Russell and Brady, Jane Russell to Mainely Land LLC; Bly Family Revocable Trust, Bly, George E Tr, Bly, Gretchen Snowe Tr and Snowe, Bly Gretchen Tr to Dubina, Heather M. and Dubina, Brian P; Mainely Land LLC to Smith, William P. Jr. and Smith, Linda F.; Robitaille, Raymond A. and Robitaille, Linda C. to Gomes, Aaron.
boothbayregister.com
‘Real Ghost Stories with Adam Berry’ comes to Rockport Opera House
“It’s never too early to get ready for the spookiest holiday of all, Halloween!” said Rockport Opera House, in a news release. “Real Ghost Stories” takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., at The Rockport Opera House, on featuring Adam Berry, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel’s program Kindred Spirits.
boothbayregister.com
MaineCF scholarships available for adult learners
Adult learners returning to school may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). Eligible scholarship recipients will receive a one or two-year certificate or four-year degree at the end of the program and meet one of the following requirements: be over the age of 25, work full time while enrolled in school, have dependents, be financially independent, have not received a standard high school diploma, or delayed college enrollment.
Comments / 0