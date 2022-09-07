When Walking, I Keep My Eyes Straight Ahead

After seven-plus years of performing the same act, Donald Trump is finding it harder and harder to surprise his audience. But despite his noted laziness, he sure is trying. Last week, he used his Truth Social site to share (or “ReTruth,” in the platform’s tortured jargon) a series of messages promoting the QAnon-conspiracy universe. A day later, he told a conservative Pennsylvania radio host that if he was reelected president, he would “very, very seriously” consider pardoning people convicted for their roles in the January 6 insurrection, and said that he was financially assisting some defendants. (Don’t take it to the bank.) Then this past weekend, he hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where—among other lowlights—he attacked the current president as an “enemy of the state” while praising the autocrats Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Trump also hit all the customary false notes about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, but he hit them harder than usual, including saying that Republican officials who didn’t aid him should be “ashamed of themselves.”

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO