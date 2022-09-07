When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO