Governor Mills slams Seafood Watch’s attack on Maine lobster industry
Governor Janet Mills Tuesday slammed Seafood Watch’s designation of lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine as on the “red list” of seafood to be avoided. Governor Mills issued the following statement in response:. “Seafood Watch is misleading consumers and businesses with this designation. Generations of Maine...
Department of Public Safety raises awareness about new Law aimed to keep Mainers safe
A new law that took effect on Aug. 8, 2022, will help Mainers safely secure their prescription drugs and firearms, and other dangerous weapons. The law, which was passed unanimously sponsored by Senator Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford, and co-sponsored by Representative Richard Pickett, (R) Dixfield establishes the Safe Homes Program. It will educate people on the importance of safe prescription drug and weapons storage. It will also make storage devices more affordable.
Action for Animals Maine Benefit Music Cruise
Action for Animals Maine is a local non-profit organization serving Lincoln County, providing funding for emergency veterinary services for pet owners who otherwise cannot afford medical treatment for their pets. The mission of this organization is to keep pets with their families for as long as possible. Fundraising is essential to ensure that funds are available for those who need it. The biggest fundraiser ever for Action for Animals will be the upcoming Music Cruise!
Windjammer Emporium launches HMS Bounty exhibit
Boothbay Harbor’s Windjammer Emporium down on Pier 1 now features an exhibit on the 1960s-era HMS Bounty rebuild. The ship ported at Boothbay Harbor Shipyard three times for repairs – in 2002, 2006 and 2012 – before sinking in 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. Emporium owner Mark Gimbel...
International workers invited
The Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor invites international workers to join each other and church members for conversations and some treats at the church on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Please enter in the back door. Let’s all have fun talking about what you enjoyed most in the Boothbay...
Robert Fifield wins Tuna Challenge’s $30K top prize
Captain Robert Fifield docked his Wasabi at Carousel Marina at 10:45 p.m. Sept 4 with his behemoth 725-pound tuna catch. It was the last tuna entered into the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge. It was also the largest. Fifield won the competition and $30,000 first prize. Fifield was one of 60 entrants who paid the $750 entry fee in the first local tuna tournament in nearly four decades.
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
A blast from the past
Before we started our websites back in 2012, we didn’t have a way of putting our top photos online. Here are a few photos we entered in the Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest back in 2010. Your may remember some of them.
Four things
Congratulations to the organizers of the Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge and to the boat owners who hauled in 28 tuna in the first two days of the tournament (Sept. 4-8). The fish were pretty large with the largest in the first two days being 712.5 pounds. We will do a tournament wrap-up article after the Sept. 9 lobster bake and awards dinner.
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair, 91, peacefully passed away Sept. 6 at her home in Boothbay Harbor with her family by her side. Service information will be announced at a later date. A full obituary will be published once available. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
A gift to BHML is a gift to the entire community
When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”
We wish you all the happiness in the world!
Everyone at Mine Oyster is so happy for you. Mine Oyster will be closed Saturday the 17th & Sunday the 18th to celebrate the wedding of our daughter, Sasha "Alka" Smith to Dillon Grabb. We will reopen on Monday the 19th at 11:30 for lunch and dinner service!
