Malone, NY

2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession. Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.
MASSENA, NY
Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say

Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.
BURLINGTON, VT
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT
City
Malone, NY
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case

DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
BURLINGTON, VT
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
WADDINGTON, NY
Violence, vandalism worry Burlington businesses

Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers. Mike Rosen, an employee...
BURLINGTON, VT
Fatal I-87 crash claimed the life of Las Vegas man

KEESEVILLE | Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Interstate 87 that claimed the life of a Las Vegas man and are now hoping the public might be able to help. New York State Police and first responders were called to the median between Ausable and Peru at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Malone, NY
Clinton County social services actively looking for more foster parents

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Clinton County social services are actively looking for foster parents willing to welcome children, especially teenagers, into their homes. The office is hosting an orientation for prospective foster parents on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in their downtown offices located at 13 Durkee St. in Plattsburgh. Before the...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
6 homeless after fire damages house

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A couple and their four children are homeless after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County house. Volunteers from five departments responded to 1859 Route 420 in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said volunteers were able to...
NORFOLK, NY
Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. Fire crews at the Planet Fitness and Bed, Bath and Beyond building said there was a problem with a power line to the building. The line created a malfunction with the HVAC system, causing smoke inside the building.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

