2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession. Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Jay Man Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment After Alleged Domestic Incident
An Essex County man is facing several charges following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to a home on Forge Street in the town of AuSable, New York at approximately 11:36pm on Monday, September 5, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.
Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say
Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Man arrested for illegal firearm in Adirondacks
On Monday, New York State Troopers arrested a man who was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun after visiting a campground in the Adirondack Park. The visit included a verbal and physical altercation with another camper.
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
2 men plead not guilty in fatal shooting at Burlington’s City Hall Park
Acting Police Chief Jon Murad referred to the shooting as “a stone cold whodunit” and an incident of “great, great concern.” Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 men plead not guilty in fatal shooting at Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver appears in court
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver was in court Tuesday as both prosecution and defense attorneys discussed possible witness testimony for his upcoming trial. Aita Gurung's trial is set to start in less than a month. Today a hearing took place...
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
Plattsburgh officials will allow reenactments during Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
City and law enforcement officials in Plattsburgh say they will allow historical reenactments to occur this weekend during the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration. The local decision comes amid concern that reenactments violate New York state’s new gun law. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced Friday that the city and its...
Violence, vandalism worry Burlington businesses
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers. Mike Rosen, an employee...
Fatal I-87 crash claimed the life of Las Vegas man
KEESEVILLE | Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Interstate 87 that claimed the life of a Las Vegas man and are now hoping the public might be able to help. New York State Police and first responders were called to the median between Ausable and Peru at...
Clinton County social services actively looking for more foster parents
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Clinton County social services are actively looking for foster parents willing to welcome children, especially teenagers, into their homes. The office is hosting an orientation for prospective foster parents on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in their downtown offices located at 13 Durkee St. in Plattsburgh. Before the...
6 homeless after fire damages house
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A couple and their four children are homeless after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County house. Volunteers from five departments responded to 1859 Route 420 in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said volunteers were able to...
Feds accuse Burlington long-term care facility of tolerating racial harassment, violating Civil Rights Act
Elderwood at Burlington failed to protect its employees from “ongoing and egregious racial harassment,” according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: Feds accuse Burlington long-term care facility of tolerating racial harassment, violating Civil Rights Act.
Fresh Resignations Could Require 'Drastic Changes' at Burlington Dispatch Center
Burlington’s police and fire dispatch center, already stretched thin and facing questions about professionalism, may be headed toward a breaking point. Three dispatchers recently submitted their resignations, Seven Days has learned, which could leave the office with just four employees by month’s end. It’s budgeted for 12 positions.
Ranger helps hiker injured on Adirondack high peak
Last week, an Adirondack Forest Ranger responded to a report of an injured hiker near the summit of a mountain near Lake Placid. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Ranger Lewis of the DEC Forest Ranger Service responded to a call at Giant Mountain, one of the 46 Adirondack High Peaks.
Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. Fire crews at the Planet Fitness and Bed, Bath and Beyond building said there was a problem with a power line to the building. The line created a malfunction with the HVAC system, causing smoke inside the building.
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton
Neither town officials nor trail stewards are seeking to prosecute the culprit. They figure it stems from a situation where someone likely needs help. Read the story on VTDigger here: Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton.
