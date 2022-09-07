Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.

