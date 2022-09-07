ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Peach Festival Chairman shares shortcake on Wake Up!

By Chris Horvatits, Kelsey Anderson, Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cojy_0hlMRqRs00

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, we got to chat with Dean Beltrano, the chairman of the Niagara County Peach Festival.

During his appearance on Wake Up, Beltrano brought more than conversation, he also shared some peach shortcakes with us. Fun fact: The whipped cream they’ll be using at the festival is made fresh on site!

With more than a dozen rides and nearly 30 vendors, Beltrano described the four days of fun as “a county fair packed into a small park for the weekend.”

And obviously, there’ll be no shortage of peaches. Beltrano says they’ve got seven tons, or roughly 14,000 pounds of peaches ready to go.

The Niagara County Peach Festival is happening at Academy Park in Lewiston from Thursday through Sunday. More information on it can be found here.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Niagara Peach Fest begins in Lewiston Friday

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Peach Festival is back for its 64th year this weekend in Lewiston. The opening ceremony for the festival gets underway at 5 p.m. on Friday at Academy Park. The festival is always free. There will be rides, games, food, lots of food, and...
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Previewing the Borderland Music Festival on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s biggest end of summer music festival is returning to Knox Farm next weekend. Jennifer Brazill, the owner of the Borderland Music Festival, joined News 4 at 4 to preview the event on September 17 and 18. You can watch the full segment above. For more on the event, click here.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara County Peach Festival gets underway Friday in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — From peach pie to peach pop, it's all about the famous fruit this weekend in Lewiston for the Niagara County Peach Festival. When you think of Western New York, peaches may not come to mind, but out in Lewiston, they serve them up with a side of festival fun.
LEWISTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Watertown, NY
Lewiston, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
City
Lewiston, NY
Lewiston, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara County, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
Niagara County, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo

With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
wnypapers.com

Buffalo backers: Vote for WNY's top chicken wings, pizza, place to watch a game

Niagara Frontier Publications is expanding its fall food contest this year. Now through the end of the football season, we want your input in naming the area’s best chicken wings, pizza, and place to watch a game. It could be a bar, a restaurant or a social club – the only requirement is that the nominee(s) be Western New York-based.
BUFFALO, NY
townandtourist.com

14 Best Brunch Spots In Rochester, NY (Best Cafes, Diners, & Bistros)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Going out for brunch is one of the best ways to spend a weekend morning. However, when you’re on vacation, you should be having brunch every morning. If you’re going to be visiting Rochester, NY, you may be wondering what some of the best brunch spots in the area are.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teachers picket before class Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo teachers hit the picket line before heading into the classroom Friday morning. Members of the buffalo teachers federation want the superintendent and school board to give them a fair contract. They say proposals from BPS so far continue to put them behind what teachers make in suburban school districts, while […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Shortcake#Chairman#Food Drink#Wivb#An Associated Press Award
tvnewscheck.com

WHAM Rochester Anchor Duo Of Ginny Ryan And Doug Emblidge To Retire

WHAM Rochester, N.Y.’s longest running anchor duo of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored the ABC affiliate’s 5 p.m. weeknight newscast since 1990, today announced plans to retire from television. The duo, who were inducted in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Great Pumpkin Farm Festival kicks off September 17

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm Festival returns for another year next weekend. This year’s edition will be held September 17 and 18 with a special Armed Forces Weekend, the farm partnering with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. Starting on September 17, the Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends […]
CLARENCE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
buffalorising.com

NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park

Looking for a new nighttime adventure in WNY? Look no further than Griffis Sculpture Park, which is preparing for the upcoming 10th Anniversary of its annual Night Lights event. Night Lights is an even more dramatic way to view the a number of the impressive works of art, of which...
EAST OTTO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy