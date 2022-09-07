Read full article on original website
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military....
It's time for law enforcement to wash off the stink of Oath Keepers
According to The Associated Press, the names of hundreds of law enforcement officers, military troops and elected officials were among the names of 38,000 Oath Keepers on a leaked membership list analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Oath Keepers is a domestic extremist group closely associated with the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Nine of its members, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, have been charged with seditious conspiracy, one of the most serious crimes in federal law.
Oath Keepers: Leaked membership list includes police and politicians
Hundreds of US public officials, police officers and soldiers are or have been involved with the far-right Oath Keepers militia, according to a report from an anti-extremism organisation. The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism compared the names from a leak of Oath Keepers membership rolls with public records and social...
Sore loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.
Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and proud bigot who failed to win the Republican nomination in a Florida congressional race Tuesday, is as vile as they come. But because Loomer is encouraging her supporters not to vote for the GOP nominee in the general election, she may just be the Democrats’ best weapon to win an otherwise safe GOP seat. Here’s hoping she inspires other MAGA losers to follow her lead.
“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Secret Service emails show agency passed along Pelosi threat after Capitol breached
An independent government watchdog has obtained emails showing that the Secret Service was aware of a threat to Nancy Pelosi before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, but only informed Capitol Police hours after the attack had begun.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Maryland GOP governor hopeful Dan Cox deletes account from site known for hate speech, Gab
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, has deleted his account on the social media platform Gab, which is known as a forum for hate speech. Cox expunged more than 1,000 posts when he took down his account, according to The Washington Post. The nominee also deleted a...
One in Four Republicans Think MAGA Is a Threat to Democracy, Poll Finds
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the days following President Joe Biden’s blistering speech in Philadelphia found that a majority of Americans, including one in four Republicans, consider Trump’s “Make America Great Again movement a threat to America’s democratic foundations.”. While the poll also found that “fifty-nine...
DOJ reportedly scrutinizing Trump’s post-defeat fundraising
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles is amazingly long. The Republican is currently facing a criminal investigation, for example, for having brought highly sensitive classified information to his glorified country club and refusing to give it back. There are also criminal and civil allegations surrounding Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and the broader effort to overturn an American presidential election.
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
We've reached the endgame of Trump's imperial presidency
The Washington Post's report on Tuesday that top secret documents were seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate moves us into the MAGA movement’s endgame. The report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, cites people familiar with the FBI's search who say among...
New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago
NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, former DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal react to new reporting in the Washington Post that documents seized at Mar-a-Lago included material on a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilitiesSept. 7, 2022.
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex-girlfriend gets nine months in prison
A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Reporter Ryan J. Reilly joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 7, 2022.
Heilemann: A precedent in either case if Trump is or isn't indicted
Former Attorney General William Barr said in a recent interview that he believes the DOJ is close to having enough evidence to indict former President Trump. The Morning Joe panel discusses the precedent potentially set if the DOJ indicts Trump and the precedent set if the DOJ does not indict Trump.Sept. 8, 2022.
Expert to DOJ on Trump: Return an indictment against someone who's been criming in light of day
The Department of Justice should ‘finish what it started’ with the myriad Donald Trump investigations, and return an indictment, legal expert Glenn Kirschner says. “Just return one indictment against somebody who has been criming in the harsh light of day,” Kirschner tells Joy Reid.Sept. 10, 2022.
Trump faces Monday deadline to respond to DOJ filing
Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig and former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi discuss the ball now being in Trump’s court, after Judge Aileen Cannon asked the former president’s lawyers to respond to DOJ’s request that investigators have access to 100 classified documentsSept. 9, 2022.
