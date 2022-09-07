ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Bluff, IL

Yagottabkidding
2d ago

I love burgers too, but I think today's culture of jamming everything "under the sun" into the making of a regular hamburger is ridiculous. Fast food joints have, in recent years, been adding "slop" to their burger offerings. They pelt their sandwiches by loading up on goofball additives like, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos, Chipotle or Habanero Peppers, strange concoctive "glazes" and Guaca Caca Sauce.....I mean, ALL OF THIS, just over the past 7-10 years to compete with one another. A shame. They've ruined the hamburgers we knew in the old days. The hot dog? Chicago NEVER ruins it! YEEHAW!

Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago

The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Iconic Walnut Room restaurant celebrating 115th anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Walnut Room has been the site of plenty of parties and holiday gatherings over the last 115 years, but on Wednesday there's a celebration for the restaurant itself. Macy's is hosting a big bash to celebrate the Walnut Room's 115th anniversary.Many of us know the Walnut Room for its Christmastime decorations, but its so much more.It opened inside the Marshall Field Building in 1907, and was known as the South Tea Room, but that quickly changed.People marveled over the beautiful walnut paneling and Austrian crystal chandeliers, so it was no wonder it soon became known as the Walnut Room.It was the first-ever full-service restaurant inside a department store, and remains the longest-running food service operation in a retail space today.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Talk Show Names Best Food Truck in The Area

Have you ever been to the Stateline's Best Food Truck?. Summer is coming to an end (or it's over depending on how you think...) but we can't move to fall without talking about the BEST part of summer in the Rockford area... food trucks!. Ok, yes we have access to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!

HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Details on Chicago Bears Soldier Field Lease, Lori Lightfoot's Plans

Details on Bears Soldier Field lease, Lightfoot’s plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears and the McCaskey family are moving forward with plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. But the Bears’ contract with the Chicago Park District to play at Soldier Field running through 2033, how soon can they break their lease and how much will it cost?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migrations Peak Tomorrow in Chicago. Here's What to Know

It's that time of year again: Flocks of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago over the weekend, tackling an undertaking to migrate south for the winter. Chicagoans will be able to catch sights of the critters in various ways. From the best viewing spots to the prime times to head outdoors, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details on the annual phenomenon.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
NBC Chicago

What is Chicagohenge and Where Can You See it?

A breathtaking bi-annual phenomenon where Chicago's symmetrical street grid lines up with sunrises and sunsets known as "Chicagohenge" is occurring throughout this month, and getting a great look is easier than you think. The name is inspired by similar events in other cities where sunrises and sunsets near the autumnal...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

4 Top Spots for $1 Oysters

When Sundays, 3 to 7 p.m.; Mondays, 5 to 7 p.m. Bonus For just six bucks, you can get a gin or vodka martini, the ideal pairing. 2125 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village. When Wednesdays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. Served with A Mexican twist (natch,...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
CHICAGO, IL
