Jeeesh! That’s the way myself, and my kids grew up. 70 miles from a town. At the most we had 3500 momma cows. Daylight till Dark, never done with work. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Thanks to growing up that way, have become very successful.
50 lb bale's...those are light compared to the ones we had to load..ours ran over 70 lbs. that irrigation pipe is aluminum and it's light. I've seen young ranch kids moving that around. Come on now..these chores are what ranch and farm kids do daily.
Buck UP....Hard work is where it's at...teaches good morals and values, working from sun up to sundown is what RANCH work is all about...embrace it maybe you need another round of duct tape to keep you from running your mouth and being a Brat
Comments / 134