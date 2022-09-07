ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 134

coyote catcher
2d ago

Jeeesh! That’s the way myself, and my kids grew up. 70 miles from a town. At the most we had 3500 momma cows. Daylight till Dark, never done with work. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Thanks to growing up that way, have become very successful.

Reply(6)
49
chimbutte
2d ago

50 lb bale's...those are light compared to the ones we had to load..ours ran over 70 lbs. that irrigation pipe is aluminum and it's light. I've seen young ranch kids moving that around. Come on now..these chores are what ranch and farm kids do daily.

Reply(8)
37
Sadie Huntley
2d ago

Buck UP....Hard work is where it's at...teaches good morals and values, working from sun up to sundown is what RANCH work is all about...embrace it maybe you need another round of duct tape to keep you from running your mouth and being a Brat

Reply(1)
39
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
State
Missouri State
NBC News

Judge considers letting cameras in the courtroom for Lori Vallow's murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill two of her children and her new husband’s late wife.
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranches#Hard Labor#Child Labor#Trinity Teen Solutions#Christian
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Detroit

Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the late Tuesday afternoon attack. Troopers say in an online post that hey were able to transport him to a waiting ambulance in the community of Glennallen.Kuperus and his fellow hunters surprised the female grizzly with three cubs while hunting in the upper East Fork Indian River area, troopers said.The sow mauled Kuperus in the attack about 60 miles north of Glennallen, but troopers say he was able to stop and deter the attack with the pepper spray, also called bear spray.Troopers responded to the scene via a state aircraft. The PA-18 Super Cub was able to land on a nearby ridge top, and they transported him to the ambulance in Glennallen, located about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.Kuperus' home town in Michigan was not immediately available.
GLENNALLEN, AK
Idaho State Journal

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
PTSD
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
ELECTIONS
county17.com

New large-scale carbon capture project slated for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A new direct air carbon capture project is slated to be developed in Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council announced Thursday. “Project Bison” aims to remove and store 5 million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide per year by 2030, the WBC said. The project is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. and Frontier Carbon Solutions.
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

NBC News

459K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy