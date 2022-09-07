ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike talks 100-yard game in opener

By Matt Belz
 2 days ago

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike spoke with reporters after his big game against Illinois State, a look at what he had to say about the performance of the offense.

The Wisconsin Badgers have a true No. 1 wide receiver this season in junior wide-out Chimere Dike.

The Waukesha native put together a big performance last Saturday, hauling in three receptions for 106 yards (both team-highs) and a touchdown versus Illinois State in the team's season-opening win.

The game represented the first 100-yard game of Dike's career, and the first 100-yard game for a Wisconsin wide receiver since Quintez Cephus broke the century mark against Minnesota in 2019.

One of only seven pass catchers in the Big Ten to eclipse 100 yards over the weekend, Dike is a break-out candidate this season for the Badgers, and flashed his big-play potential with a 74-yard catch and run in the third quarter.

The big reception by Dike was one of two offensive plays of 70+ yards by the team, as Braelon Allen had a 96-yard touchdown run that Dike was an instrumental blocker on as well.

Following his 100-yard game, Dike sat down with local reporters to discuss his play, the wide receiver room, and Wisconsin's offensive performance on Saturday.

Here are some notable quotes from UW's top receiver:

  • "Anytime you can have a game where you win 38-0 on opening day it's a win. There are definitely things we have to clean up, but the thing is, I know it's things that we can."
  • "We threw probably more in this off-season than we ever have. So I think that's something, we have a young wide receiver corp, and we still have a lot of rapport to make up," Dike said. "The receiver core as well as Graham and all the other QBs have been working really hard. I'm just looking forward to seeing how we continue to develop."
  • "All the receivers have a lot of confidence, especially those young guys. K-Lew [Keontez Lewis], Skyler [Bell], Markus [Allen], we have a lot of different people who can do different things. Markus Allen is really physical. Skyler Bell is tough at the catch-point, really confident. K-Lew is so smooth and lanky. Ya, I think we complement each other and if we keep getting the details right we can really be a balanced receiver room and hopefully make some special out on game day.
  • When asked about his run blocking, Dike said, "I had a couple of big blocks that help spring Braelon. That's something I take pride in. I feel like if you're gonna be out there each play you should be giving it your all each play so your teammates can return it back."
  • On getting caught from behind on the long catch-and-run, Dike said, "I definitely felt him coming, but I'm not going to lie, for a second I was like oh it's green grass.
Chimere Dike celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown versus Illinois State.

Samantha Madar / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

