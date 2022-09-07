Over 60 new restaurants, food trucks opened near Bradenton in the past year. Take a look

There’s always something new to try in the Bradenton area’s thriving dining scene.

Over the past year, fresh restaurants, food trucks and dessert shops have popped up all around the 941, with new dishes to try in Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch, Parrish and on Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key.

The offerings run the gamut from casual to gourmet and light to indulgent.

Barbecue and tacos beckon among top-notch street food choices; traditional and innovative takes on cultural fare abound; and there are some exciting new culinary visions from local restaurateurs to behold. Some popular fast food restaurants have also expanded their presence in Southwest Florida.

Many of these new local eateries are already pulling in the accolades with rave reviews and repeat customers.

So if you’re craving something different for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, look no further than this list of latest additions to the Bradenton area’s foodscape.

New restaurants

4 Star Caribbean Bakery , 2215 14th St. W., Bradenton. Caribbean and Haitian cuisine, bread and desserts. 4-star-caribbean-bakery.mailchimpsites.com. 941-718-2441 .

41 Smoothie Co , 735 Seventh St. W., Palmetto. Smoothies and acai bowls. 41smoothieco.com . 941-304-2708 .

88 Live Piano Bar , 6640 Cortez Road W. Suite A, Bradenton. Bar and music venue featuring live music every night and a dueling piano show on weekends; kitchen serves appetizers, salads, sandwiches and pizza. 88livebradenton.com . 941-900-1133 .

Agrigento Pizzeria Caffe , 5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. New York-stlye pizzeria serving up appetizers, salads, subs and heroes, pasta dishes and pizza. Get it by-the-slice or buy a whole pie. facebook.com/agrigentonypizza . 941-792-1414 .

10/29/2021--Agrigento​ NY Style Pizzeria and Caffe​ recently opened at 5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, bringing new pizza, sandwich and pasta choices to the area. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Avocado’s Cocina Mexicana & Bar , 6510 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, fajitas and more Mexican favorites are prepared for lunch and dinner. avocadosbradenton.com . 941-243-3496 .

Avocado’s Cocina Mexicana & Bar, which opened this week at 6510 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, offers a variety of combination plates. Avocado's photo

Blueberries Cafe & Wine , 5337 Gulf Dr #300, Holmes Beach. Cafe with a focus on fresh and wholesome eats, including breakfast items, paninis, wraps, bowls, Venezuelan dishes, specialty teas and coffee, juices, smoothies and protein shakes. blueberriesusa.com . 786-296-9612 .

The number-one breakfast item at Blueberries is the Arepa King, which includes avocado, feta cheese and an organic egg served between arepas, a sort of corn muffin provided photo

Bortell’s Lounge , 10002 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. Casual beach sports bar with chicken, sandwich, burger and pizza offerings. bortells.com . 941-778-5487 .

4/29/2021-- Breezy Bakery recently opened at 11904 Cortez Road W., near Tyler’s Ice Cream. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Breezy Bakery , 11904 Cortez Road W. Unit A, Cortez. Pastries, muffins, small desserts and full-size cakes galore are for sale at this hometown bakery; breakfast sandwiches, coffee and fresh bread are also available daily. breezybakery.com . 941-900-1011 .

Cassariano Italian Eatery , 8209 Natures Way #103, Bradenton. A menu of contemporary Italian cuisine offers pasta, seafood, meat and vegetable dishes with a fine dining touch. cassariano.com . 941-355-8615 .

Los Chiludos Fresh Mexican Grill , 3232 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach. Quick and casual restaurant fare includes tacos, burritos, quesadillas and salads. loschiludos.com . 941-345-4102 .

The Crazy Pork , 5479 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton (inside Ellenton Premium Outlets). Pulled pork dishes, wings, salads and more. instagram.com/thecrazypork . 813-900-9922 .

10/29/2021--Among the many offerings at Dim Sum Kitchen, 11544 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, are, from left, top, clockwise, stuffed eggplant with shrimp, house egg custard lava buns, steamed rice roll with shrimp, steamed shrimp dumplings, and steamed bean curd skin roll. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Dim Sum Kitchen , 11544 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton. Cantonese dim sum crafted by an expert chef headline the show at this restaurant; a menu of Chinese noodles, barbecue, meat, seafood, veggie and other dishes offers more to explore. dim-sum-kitchen.business.site . 941-254-1589 .

Fifty Three Fifty The Pourhouse , 5350 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach. Coffee, wine, beer and light bites. facebook.com/Fifty-Three-Fifty-102397791866248 .

France​ Fries (fries topped with a sunnyside fried egg, black-pepper cognac cream, and Fontina cheese) are offered for $8 at Food + Beer, 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton. provided photo

Food + Beer , 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton. Casual digs for craft beer and cocktails paired with bar bites, including nachos, tacos, bowls and salads, wings, sandwiches and burgers. Brunch offered on weekends. eatfooddrinkbeer.com . 941-751-2675 .

The Food Mine , 1160 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota. American foods get a modern twist with an all-day brunch menu, small plates, tacos, burgers, seafood and steaks. facebook.com/TheFoodMine941 . 941-242-0064 .

Fusilly’s Kitchen opened in December at 606 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, bringing a new Italian gourmet dining experience to the area. Fusilly’s Kitchen

Fusilly’s Kitchen , 606 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Italian gourmet with a menu of pasta, pizza, seafood, wine and more. fusillyskitchen.com . 941-685-6095 .

Ghost Street Kitchens , 8004 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. This “ghost kitchen” concept operating out of Ellas Gyros in Bradenton makes creative burgers, subs, grilled cheeses and melts, pizzas, Greek dishes and late night snacks for pickup and delivery only. ghoststreetkitchens.com . 941-751-4733 .

Graze Street AMI, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, makes sandwiches everyday as a grab-and-go offering. Photo provided by Graze Street AMI

Graze Street AMI , 3218 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach. Grab-n-go market offering sandwiches, baked goods and catering options. grazestreetami.com . 941-896-6320 .

Executive Chef Ben Sato opened gRub Tropical BBQ, a fast-casual tropical barbecue restaurant at 415 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, on Wednesday, 2/2/2022. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

gRub Tropical BBQ , 415 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Fast-casual barbecue offerings, sandwiches, salads and empanadas await. grubami.com . 941-900-2874 .

Hugo II , 645 Cedars Court, Longboat Key. Located at the Cedars Tennis Resort & Club, this restaurant and tiki bar serves a mix of European and American food as well as wine, spirits and cocktails. facebook.com/HUGOIIRESTAURANTLONGBOATKEY . 941-444-4135 .

The chicken shawarma bowl is one of the most popular offerings at the recently opened Hummus Bay, 7307 52nd Place E., Bradenton. Photo provided by Hummus Bay

Hummus Bay , 7307 52nd Place E., Bradenton. Fresh and fast take on Middle Eastern cuisine with bowls, wraps, salads and grilled items. hummusbay.com . 941-251-5607 .

Jersey Girl Bagels has opened in Unit 103 of 5275 University Parkway, Bradenton, in The Market at UTC shopping center, near the Kohls department store. Photo was taken March 3. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Jersey Girl Bagels , 5275 University Parkway #103, Bradenton. A diversity of bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, sweet treats and more. jerseygirlbagels.net . 941-388-8910 .

Joyland Bar and Grill , 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Located inside the relocated Joyland Live music venue, the kitchen offers burgers, wings and bar food. joylandsarasota.com . 941-210-4110 .

Kefi Streetside Cafe , 1201 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton. Downtown walk-up window serving coffee, tea and other refreshing beverages, plus a Greek-influenced menu of breakfast and lunch items including avocado toast, bagels, pita wraps and salads. kefistreetsidecafe.com . 941-896-2282 .

Kiwi Style Fish and Chips , 3608 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach. Battered, crumbed or grilled seafood dishes, chicken and steak plates, meat and veggie burgers and more await on the menu at this international fast food concept. The Anna Maria Island restaurant follows locations in Australia and Hawaii. kiwistylefishandchips.com . 941-704-5040 .

Guests grill their own food at Korê Steakhouse, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Suite 11, Lakewood Ranch. Photo by Peter Acker provided by Korê Steakhouse

Korê Steakhouse , 1561 Lakefront Dr. #111, Sarasota. This Korean barbecue destination invites diners to prepare their own meals over a table-top grill with beef, pork, seafood, chicken and vegetable options; appetizers and prepared dishes also available. koresteakhouse.com . 941-928-5673 .

Mi Havana Latin Cafe & Catering , 1144 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota. Authentic Cuban fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including roast pork, chicken, seafood and bean dishes, sandwiches, Cuban tamales and desserts. mihavanalatincatering.com . 941-896-7100 .

Modern Chop Steakhouse , 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton. This new dining vision from the proprietors of Sage Biscuit Cafe is open for lunch and dinner with artisinal soups, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches, burgers and wraps, as well as veggie entrees, seafood and wood-fired steaks. modernchopsteakhouse.com . 941-229-3585 .

Oscura , 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Previously located in a small cafe space, Oscura has reopened as a full-scale entertainment venue. The full coffee and tea menu is back, and a limited menu of breakfast and lunch options has launched, with more food offerings on the way. 941-201-4950 . oscura.live .

4/15/2021-- The Porch restaurant, 9707 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, is expected to open in about one month. The 1913-vintage building has had many occupants over the years, most recently The Sign of the Mermaid. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

The Porch Restaurant , 9707 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. Relaxed fine dining in a cozy setting; choose from burgers and sandwiches for lunch and seafood, steak and meat options for dinner, as well as appetizers, salads and desserts. theporchami.com . 941-782-8683 .

Pizzano’s Pizza , 5318 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. A full menu of classic pizza offerings, plus “oven-baked grinderz” (like a calzone), subs, pasta, wings, salads and desserts. 941-778-3663 . pizzanospizzaami.com .

1/10/2022--Bringing Remy’s on Main to 8138 Lakewood Ranch Main St. are restaurant veterans Larry and Barbara Remington, who previously operated restaurants in Michigan. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Remy’s on Main , 8138 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. Offering comfort food with a twist for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 8138 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. 941-355-9391 . remysonmain.com .

Rico’s Pizzeria & Pasta House , 5408 26th St. W., Bradenton. A focus on New Jersey style thin-crust pizza as well as stromboli, calzone, subs, pasta dishes, soups, salads and appetizers. ricoseatmypie.com . 941-777-7426 .

Ristorante Ragu Cucina Italiana recently opened at 336 8th Ave. W., Palmetto, serving authentic Italian cuisine. Shown above is one of their pizza offerings. Ristorante Ragu photo

Ristorante Ragu Cucina Italiana , 336 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto. Authentic Italian fare in a quaint historic building includes a revolving menu of appetizers, salads, pastas, pizzas, chicken, veal and seafood dishes and desserts. ragu.club . 941-776-7473 .

Sabor Tropical Grill , 2604 14th St. W., Bradenton. Serving traditional Haitian dishes including griot, fried fish and more. 941-201-4021 .

Sapporo Sushi-Hibachi opened recently in Beachway Plaza, 7224 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Shown above is a sushi offering called the Love Boat. Photo provided by Sapporo Sushi-Hibachi

Sapporo Sushi Hibachi , 7224 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. An extensive menu of Japanese fare includes sushi, hibachi, teriyaki and noodles. ezordernow.com/bradenton-japanese-sapporo-sushi-hibachi-802068 . 941-254-4000 .

Partners Amanda Ventura and Christopher Doe recently opened Scuderia Italian Cuisine at 4805 Cortez Road W., next door to the Regal Oakmont cinema. Shown above is the penne a la vodka entree. Scuderia Italian Cuisine photo

Scuderia Italian Cuisine , 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Menu of Italian-American classics features pizzas, pasta, seafood, subs and cheese steaks, salads and an extensive assortment of chicken dishes. facebook.com/Scuderia-Italian-Cuisine-105748028713612 . 941-932-6830 .

Sofia’s Restaurant , 8130 Lakewood Main St. #104, Bradenton. Upscale Mediterranean dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients include appetizers, meat options (chicken, beef, steak and seafood), rich pastas and salads. sofiasrestaurantlwr.com . 941-500-1166 .

Sweet Deli Cafe , 531 13th St. W., Bradenton. All-day breakfast and lunch items include toasts, sandwiches, muffins, bagels, subs, paninis, salads, soups and Middle Eastern dishes; also offering a full lineup of desserts, coffee, tea and drinks. sweetdelicafe.com . 941-330-6509 .

Hummus, a Middle Eastern appetizer with chick peas and tahini served with pickles and beef shawarma, is offered at Tahini Beach Cafe in Bradenton Beach. Photo provided by Tahini Beach Cafe

Tahini Beach Cafe , 103 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach. Light and fresh Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine for breakfast and lunch, just off of the beach. tahinibeachcafe.com . 941-251-4022 .

Birria Tacos (three soft, hand-made corn tortilla tacos stuffed with braised birria (beef), cilantro, onion, and cheese, served with consome) for $14 are one of the menu items at Takos Cantina Mexican Cuisine, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton. Photo taken March 1, 2022. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Takos Cantina Mexican Cuisine , 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd. #116, Bradenton. A wide-ranging menu of artful Mexican-influenced fare includes appetizers, soups, salads, chicken, steak, pork and seafood dishes, tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos and more. takoscantina.com . 941-201-6594 .

Teriyaki Cove , 3248 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach. Homemade teriyaki sauce is infused into meat, seafood and veggie dishes. Poke bowls, Japanese noodle bowls, Filipino dishes and sandwiches are also on the menu. teriyakicove.com . 941-718-3533 .

Theresa’s Restaurant , 711 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. This Food Network-famous Bradenton diner is back in a new location, where you’ll still find all the breakfast and lunch favorites. theresasrestaurantfl.com . 941-896-4166 .

El Tizon Grill , 6703 14th St W #112, Bradenton. A menu of Venezuelan-influenced comfort food includes empanadas, arepas, pastelitos, hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled plates and more. facebook.com/TizonGrill . 941-909-5499 .

Vacci Pizza + Cucina , 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. This new concept from the pizza aficionados behind Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria features a menu of brick-oven pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, appetizers, salads, beer and wine. vaccipizza.com . 941-405-4131 .

La Villa Mexican Grill , 5610 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #5 Longboat Key. Full menu of Mexican-inspired delights includes appetizers, fajitas and grilled items, burritos, enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, flautas, soups and salads. facebook.com/La-Villa-Longboat-Key-104248565599585 . 941-383-8033 .

Waypoint Bar & Grill , 11000 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto. Casual bar bites and Mexican-fusion fare include salads, rice bowls, tortilla pizzas, tacos and burritos; paired with ample Florida craft beer offerings. waypoint27north.com . 941-212-6600 .

Fresh food trucks

, 6717 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton. Breakfast sandwiches, empanadas, tacos, wraps, hot dogs, chicken fingers, fries and more. 941-226-9946

Rodney’s Jamaican Grill: This food truck from the Palmetto restaurant of the same name offers jerk wings, pork chop sandwiches, chicken and oxtail entrees and more. facebook.com/rodneysjamaicangrill . 941-981-3214 .

Shrimpies Seafood Market: Fresh seafood served up steamed and fried and paired with sides of veggies and fries. shrimpies-seafood-market.business.site . 941-536-4348 .

Sweets on Wheels: Dishing up feel-good cakes, desserts and sweets in style. facebook.com/dcreative01one . 941-896-1584 .

Taqueria Lucy, 925 15th St. E., Bradenton. Mexican fare including tacos, tortas, quesadillas, sopes and more. facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080140824065 . 941-565-0664 .

Ty Martin piles the pulled pork high on his sandwiches. The portions are large, says the owner-operator of Ty’s Golden Hog food truck and catering service. Photo taken May 4, 2022. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Ty’s Golden Hog : Parrish-based food truck serving barbecue ribs, chicken, pulled pork sandwiches, sides and more. facebook.com/TysGoldenHog . 240-640-6383 .

Chain and fast food additions

Arby’s Restaurant , 11507 U.S. 301, Parrish, 9610 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton and 803 10th St. E., Palmetto. Handheld fast food slinger know for its roast beef sandwich and 10 gallon hat logo; don’t forget the curly fries. arbys.com .

BurgerFi , 11563 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton. Fast-food casual chain that touts its “all-natural” approach to beef and veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs. Also find fries, onion rings, shakes and frozen custard. order.burgerfi.com . 941-281-3631 .

Chicken Salad Chick , 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton. A plethora of chicken salad varieties are joined by pimento cheese specialties, salads, soups, sandwiches and more on this fast-casual concept’s menu. chickensaladchick.com . 941-840-5372 .

Chipotle Mexican Grill , 6020 U.S. 301, Ellenton. Fast food purveyor of build-your-own burritos, tacos and more. chipotle.com . 941-803-4009 .

Dunkin’ , 5285 69th St. E., Palmetto. Breakfast, doughnuts, coffee and more. dunkindonuts.com .

Jersey Mike’s Subs , 6737 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Cold and hot subs made to order. jerseymikes.com . 941-253-0253 .

Marco’s Pizza , 11161 S.R. 70 E. #104, Lakewood Ranch. Ohio-based pizza chain serving flavored-crust pizzas, pizza bowls, subs, salads, sides and dessert. marcos.com . 941-909-1900 .

Mission BBQ , 5231 University Parkway #109, Sarasota. Barbecue plates and sandwiches paired with Southern sides. mission-bbq.com . 941-841-9279 .

Wingstop , 573 10th St. E. #583, Palmetto. Serving fried chicken tenders, wings and thighs wingstop.com . 941-479-3800 .

Did we miss a new restaurant that opened since June of 2021? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.