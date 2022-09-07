Colleton Co. man accused of murder, fleeing in victim’s car sought by deputies
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County deputies are asking for your help in locating a man responsible for the murder of a Cottageville man.
Deputies are looking to identify a man who forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday, where he allegedly shot and killed him.NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder
The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle – a black 2011 Honda Accord, deputies said in a release.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male with beard/facial hair and tattoos, wearing dark jeans, crocs, and a tactical vest.
Any information regarding the shooting can be reported to the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 1