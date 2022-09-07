ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Colleton Co. man accused of murder, fleeing in victim’s car sought by deputies

By Dianté Gibbs
 2 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County deputies are asking for your help in locating a man responsible for the murder of a Cottageville man.

Deputies are looking to identify a man who forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday, where he allegedly shot and killed him.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle – a black 2011 Honda Accord, deputies said in a release.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male with beard/facial hair and tattoos, wearing dark jeans, crocs, and a tactical vest.

Any information regarding the shooting can be reported to the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.

