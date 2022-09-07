ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Yardbarker

Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League

Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
UEFA
The Independent

All football in England and Scotland postponed as mark of respect to the Queen

All football fixtures in England and Scotland have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of scheduled games.Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, English football has united to postpone all football...
PREMIER LEAGUE

