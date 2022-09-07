All football fixtures in England and Scotland have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of scheduled games.Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, English football has united to postpone all football...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO