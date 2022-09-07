Read full article on original website
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham
Brighton manager Graham Potter takes one step closer to becoming the new Chelsea boss and could be seen in action this Saturday.
BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter now looks set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion to become Chelsea's new manager.
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
Mauricio Pochettino Or Graham Potter - Who Should Replace Thomas Tuchel?
Who would be the best replacement for Thomas Tuchel? Mauricio Pochettino or Graham Potter? Luka takes a look at who could be a better option for the job.
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game
Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Graham Potter Brings His Brighton Staff To Chelsea In Coaching Overhaul
Graham Potter is set to bring a lot of his backroom staff to Stamford Bridge as he prepares to begin life as Chelsea head coach.
Sam Winnall: Burton Albion re-sign former Oxford United striker
Burton Albion have re-signed striker Sam Winnall on a deal that runs until the end of the season. The 31-year-old moves to Burton as a free agent, having been released by Oxford United in the summer. Winnall, who scored seven goals in 19 games during a loan stint with the...
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool calamity keeper Loris Karius on free transfer after Darlow injury
NEWCASTLE are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer. The Magpies signed England international Nick Pope, 30, this summer for £10million from Burnley. It paved the way for Martin Dubravka, 33, to join Manchester United on loan with Karl Darlow providing backup to Pope.
Chelsea hires Graham Potter as manager, replacing Tuchel
Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level. The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas...
Erling Haaland Named Manchester City's Player Of The Month
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been named the club's player of the month.
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Pep Guardiola Nominated For Premier League Manager Of The Month
Pep Guardiola has received a nomination for Premier League manager of the month for his performances with Manchester City in August.
Premier League, EFL, Scottish, WSL and non-League: This weekend's matches postponed
All English and Scottish football has been postponed this weekend following the Queen's death on Thursday. The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have all been postponed, as well as the start of the new Women's Super League season, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures. The Scottish FA...
Manchester City Release Official Squad Photo
Manchester City have released their official squad photo ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
All football in England and Scotland postponed as mark of respect to the Queen
All football fixtures in England and Scotland have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of scheduled games.Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, English football has united to postpone all football...
Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells
Graham Potter could potentially become Chelsea manager by the end of today after leaving Brighton's training around mid-day.
Chelsea Confirms Brighton’s Graham Potter As Manager
The coach replaces Thomas Tuchel at the helm at Stamford Bridge after leading Brighton to its best Premier League finish last season.
