Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Inside Nova
Sister City student exchanges set to resume between Arlington, Aachen
If all goes according to plan, a key element of the Arlington Sister City Association’s outreach efforts will be back on track after a two-year COVID derailment. Later this month, a group of fifth-grade students from the county’s Sister City of Aachen, Germany, will descend on Arlington. “Over...
Inside Nova
D.C. mayor declares public emergency over thousands being bused from southern border
(The Center Square) – Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over several thousand foreign nationals arriving in the nation’s capital from the southern border after the Pentagon twice rejected her request to activate the National Guard to provide assistance. Bowser announced the emergency...
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Inside Nova
N.Va. Senior Olympics gearing up for two weeks of activity
Participation in the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will stand 20 percent higher from last year, with the oldest participant more than double the minimum age of 50 years old. A total of 831 individuals have registered for the 40th annual competition, with opening ceremonies slated for Saturday, Sept. 10...
Inside Nova
'Missing Middle/ zoning changes dominate first Arlington County Board debate of season
Drawing flak from both sides, the lone incumbent County Board member on the Nov. 8 ballot attempted to hew a middle-of-the-road path on Arlington’s contentious Missing Middle housing debate during the opening event of the community’s two-month election sprint. Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat who is seeking to...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
Local Veteran and Wife to Receive Donated Repair Services
As part of the National Day of Service, technicians from Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia – Arlington to Haymarket, Mr. Handyman of Fairfax and Eastern Loudoun Counties, Mosquito Joe of Northern Prince William County, Five Star Painting of Manassas, all Neighborly companies, in addition to The Junkluggers of Gainesville Virginia, RulyScapes, Inc.; Shaw Services Air Conditioning & Heating; Patriot Pottys, LLC; DJMcNeely, Inc.; DHill Financial; Spectrum Homes, Inc.; and ABC Glass and Mirror, all locally owned businesses, will donate over 580 hours of repair and maintenance services on Friday, Sept. 9, for the 2022 National Day of Service.
Inside Nova
Arlington 'Distinguished Democrats' named for 2022
Marjorie Hobart and Cragg Hines have been tapped as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Distinguished Democrats” for 2022. The two will be honored during an event to be held Sept. 17 in Crystal City. Hobart was the longtime executive director of the Arlington Education Association. Hines is...
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you've got 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then you've got yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck.
6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks
If you rely on Metro's Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Time to start looking to Election Day (2023, that is) in Fairfax
The arrival of Labor Day brings with it the unofficial end of summer and the equally unofficial start of election season. In Fairfax County, the 2022 campaign season is likely to be a snoozer. All that’s really being contested in the vicinity are the three U.S. House of Representatives’ districts, and while it appears as if Republicans have found themselves candidates of a higher caliber than in recent years, the end result is preordained: Democrats Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly will be headed back to Congress. Whether they’re in the majority or minority remains to be seen, as both political parties at the national level are doing their darndest to alienate voters by failing to offer them competent, responsive government.
D.C. Delays Planned Inspections Of Marijuana Gifting Stores
D.C. officials are delaying plans to inspect the city’s many marijuana gifting stores this week, deepening the confusion around the maybe-legal, maybe-not industry that continues to grow across the city. The planned inspections were announced a month ago, with D.C. officials saying that after Labor Day they would be...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has high-functioning autism, co-founded the brand inspired by Isaiah. The brand sells T-shirts and hoodies with written slogans that promote positive affirmations, and 10% of the proceeds are donated to the Virginia Special Olympics.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s Expected to Open Within Two Months
At the beginning of this year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in March. Per Biz Journals, supply chain disruptions and other factors designing and building out the space slowed its progress, but the restaurant now plans to open in late October or early November. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Inside Nova
Micron announces plans for new semiconductor plant in Idaho
Micron won’t be bringing more microchip production to Manassas, at least for now. Late last week, the semiconductor manufacturer announced that its next $15 billion plant would be built in Boise, Idaho, adding 17,000 jobs to the city where the company is headquartered. The decision leaves any further expansion plans in Manassas – and the fate of the E.G. Smith complex where the Greater Manassas Baseball League plays – up in the air.
Inside Nova
Vienna honors young, young-at-heart in accolades
A local historian, a late business-community advocate and a successful Little League Team all earned plaudits Aug. 29 from the Vienna Town Council. Council members honored local historian Leigh Kitcher, who was a driving force behind the inaugural Liberty Amendments Month celebration last year. Kitcher put in more than 1,000...
Inside Nova
Contenders grapple with host of issues in Arlington School Board debate
COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
Inside Nova
Trio selected for Arlington Spirit of Community honors
Back in person for the first time since 2019, the Arlington Community Foundation’s William T. Newman “Spirit of Community” Award for 2022 will honor three individuals with diverse, but highly important, impacts on the community. Honors will be presented to Portia Clark, Mark Riley and Dr. Mike...
