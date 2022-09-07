Read full article on original website
Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022
Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
ECTS Gathering scheduled
Escambia County Training School (Golden Eagles) Alumni will hold their 18th Annual Gathering Friday, September 16, at David’s Catfish House, Atmore. The gathering is hosted by the Class of 1967. The last Gathering was held in 2019. Pictures will be taken at 9:30 a.m.; meet and greet at 9:45;...
RP Students of the Month
The Rachel Patterson Elementary School Students of the Month for August are, from left, first row, Tyrell Waddell, Hussem Almatari, LaNiyah Staples, Aubree Robinson, Kian Cisneros, Kentlee Weekly, Camryn Watson; middle, Bryleigh Williams, Christopher Lowe, Devonte Lee, Kaylieb Sneed, Shade Stallworth, Lauryn Arnold, Everly Peacock; back, Brayleigh Staples, Kristyn Barron, Layla Riley, Jah’Liyah Dawson, August Bayne, Shabralei Hands, Derrick Brooks, LaTia Wright, Carter Smith. Not pictured are Annabella Riley, Mason Jackson, Castophney Dailey.
ECHS wins big over Satsuma
After a win, Escambia County High School head football coach Vincent Harris likes to post on Facebook, “It’s a good night to be a Blue Devil!” Judging from the first two games, it is indeed a good time to be a Blue Devil. The team is 2-0...
