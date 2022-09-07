Read full article on original website
KOCO
New details show serious crash in Oklahoma City stemmed from multi-city pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details about a crash earlier this week that nearly split a car and a tree in half and sent police on a search for a suspect. Law enforcement originally thought the scene Monday night on East Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard was just an accident, but new details show the crash was something much bigger.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after man, juvenile shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a double shooting off N. Jordan Avenue, just east of Martin Luther King Avenue. Police told KOCO 5 that a man and a juvenile female were shot. The suspect walked up to the property and shot both victims when they were...
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
KOCO
Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
KOCO
At least one in custody after multi-county chase ends in Oklahoma City
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took at least one person into custody after leading deputies on a multi-county chase early Thursday morning in the Oklahoma City metro. Authorities said the chase started in Logan County and continued into north Oklahoma City, where the suspect crashed a pickup truck into a curb near Memorial Road and May Avenue.
KOCO
Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
KOCO
Driver in custody after crashing truck into Remington Park's main entrance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The main entrance of Remington Park was a crime scene Thursday afternoon as Oklahoma County deputies took a Texas driver into custody after they say he crashed into the building. "We've got a lot of questions in terms of why he was driving so erratically. He...
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
OKCPD: Man shot near Lyrewood Lane, police investigating
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Liarwood Lane Wednesday evening.
OHP: Woman dead after fatal car accident
A woman is dead after a rollover car accident in Mcintosh County Wednesday night.
News On 6
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
Ponca City News
Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown
Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
okcfox.com
Police: Three suspects steal cash from two Walmart registers in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify three individuals who allegedly stole from cash registers at two different Walmart stores in South OKC. Police say these three people pictured above stole cash from registers at Walmart on two different occasions at two different stores. If...
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
okcfox.com
Police hoping to get medical records on man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have filed for a search warrant in an effort to get SSM Health to release records relating to Benjamin Plank, the man accused of fatally shooting a county deputy last month while eviction papers were being served. Authorities want to see if...
