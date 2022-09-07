Read full article on original website
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
Kait 8
17-year-old murder suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
neareport.com
Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting
A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
17-year-old girl shot to death not related to shooting spree, gunman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl now centers around a new suspect, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Corteria McKinnie, 17, was hit by gunfire on West Raines Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, MPD said. During that time,...
Kait 8
19-year-old accused of deadly Mid-South shooting spree in jail without bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a shooting spree that put the city of Memphis on lockdown appeared in court for the first time Friday morning since allegedly committing mass murder. Right now Ezekiel Kelly is facing one charge of first-degree murder. But more charges are likely. Memphis Police...
Kait 8
CRIME CONFUSION: West Memphis explains how technology led to wrong information in search of shooting spree suspect
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime chaos spread across the Midsouth and parts of Northeast Arkansas as a shooting suspect reigned terror across the city of Memphis. The search for 19-year-old Eezkiel Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 7 spanned miles, and police in three states were on alert. For hours, West...
WREG
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post...
18-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after making posts that threatened violence toward people in the Memphis community, according to police. Police said 18-year-old Reginald Williams was caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The social media threats Williams allegedly made came just a day after...
Kait 8
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An active shooter in Memphis had police departments on high alert. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Memphis police issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said started a shooting rampage across Memphis around 4:30 p.m. Police confirmed Ezekiel...
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Kait 8
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
Former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk employee stole nearly $62K from evidence, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office stole nearly $62,000 in cash from evidence, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Crminal Court Clerk’s...
Kait 8
Police searching for 4 who robbed gas station
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men and a woman suspected of robbing a West Memphis gas station at gunpoint. The holdup happened at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Shell gas station in the 3900-block of Petro Rd. According to a news release from the...
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: Impact felt across the Mid-South before ending in Memphis
SOOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Wednesday’s mass shooting spree certainly shook Memphis, but the impact was felt across the Mid-South. The beginning of the end of the mayhem was when police say the suspect carjacked a woman in Southaven, Mississippi, then headed back to Memphis. Police in Southaven were ready....
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.
Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
