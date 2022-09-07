ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
Kait 8

Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
Kait 8

17-year-old murder suspect arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
neareport.com

Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting

A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post...
Kait 8

Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An active shooter in Memphis had police departments on high alert. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Memphis police issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said started a shooting rampage across Memphis around 4:30 p.m. Police confirmed Ezekiel...
Kait 8

ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
KTLO

Cop turned crook back in custody

A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Kait 8

Police searching for 4 who robbed gas station

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men and a woman suspected of robbing a West Memphis gas station at gunpoint. The holdup happened at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Shell gas station in the 3900-block of Petro Rd. According to a news release from the...
Kait 8

Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
WREG

Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
