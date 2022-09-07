ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

BBC

Calderdale school trust Polaris gives pupils free uniforms

A school trust has been praised for providing free uniforms for students to help families with the cost of living. Academy trust Polaris has given all students across its four West Yorkshire schools free items like trousers and jumpers. At Field Lane Primary School in Brighouse, headteacher Caroline Howarth said...
EDUCATION
BBC

Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay

Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
SOCIETY
BBC

Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
HEALTH
BBC

Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northumbria Police PC Callum McLennan sacked for messages to woman

A police officer who sent inappropriate messages to a vulnerable domestic violence victim has been sacked. PC Callum McLennan, of Northumbria Police, committed gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The IOPC said he abused his position for "a sexual purpose". He sent "personal and unprofessional messages"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police officer due in court on Sheffield rape charge

A police officer charged with two counts of rape is to appear in court. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to a report that a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nicholas Caro: Child rapist jailed over 1991 attack

A man has been jailed for the historical rape of a girl under the age of 16. Nicholas Caro, 51, from Congleton was convicted of the 1991 assault at Manchester Crown Court on 15 July. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his victim had been vindicated after living with the attack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police

An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC

A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government

A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
COLLEGES
BBC

Woman and child die after car found in pond near RAF Wittering

A woman and a child have died after a car was found submerged in a pond. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering, at about 18:20 BST on Saturday. Paramedics and fire crews also attended the scene and the woman and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire

The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
U.K.
BBC

George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
U.K.
BBC

South Shields stab killer guilty of manslaughter

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing another man to death. Faisel David Ames Abdou, known as Fise, was attacked at an address in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, in March and died in hospital. Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Shaun Riches was convicted of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Owami Davies’ family ‘forever grateful’ as missing nurse found after seven week search

The family of missing student nurse Owami Davies said that they are “forever grateful” to people who helped find her in the search that lasted almost seven weeks.The 24-year-old left her family home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July after telling her mother that she was going to the gym.On Tuesday 23 August, Ms Davies was found “safe and well” 100 miles away from home in Hampshire.Ms Davies’ family expressed their relief on Twitter, writing: “Good evening everyone, Owami Davies has been found. Found alive and safe. We spoke to her. “We the Davies family would like to express...
U.K.

