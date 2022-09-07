The family of missing student nurse Owami Davies said that they are “forever grateful” to people who helped find her in the search that lasted almost seven weeks.The 24-year-old left her family home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July after telling her mother that she was going to the gym.On Tuesday 23 August, Ms Davies was found “safe and well” 100 miles away from home in Hampshire.Ms Davies’ family expressed their relief on Twitter, writing: “Good evening everyone, Owami Davies has been found. Found alive and safe. We spoke to her. “We the Davies family would like to express...

U.K. ・ 17 DAYS AGO