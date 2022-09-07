Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
willmarradio.com
County board reduces field of administrator candidates to 3
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for the next county administrator from 8 to three. They are:. Kelsey Baker currently serves as the County Administrator for Swift County, Minnesota, where she has been in the position for five years. Prior to this, she served as the Executive Director for The Legends at Heritage Place for one year, as a Public Information Officer with the State of South Dakota for one year, and as a Marketing & Communications Specialist with the State of South Dakota for three years. Ms. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations/Advertising & Management Communications from North Dakota State University and an executive master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.
willmarradio.com
Company wants to open Halal slaughter operation in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council Tuesday set a hearing date of September 19th to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
willmarradio.com
39th Annual Prairie Pothole Day
Https://www.facebook.com/PrairePotholeConservationAssociation/. When: Saturday, September 10 from 9 am to 5 pm (rain or shine) Where: Stoney Ridge Farm, 1/8 miles south of Jct. MN 9 near New London. Special Program & Events: seminars, exhibitors, artists, outdoor equipment, dog distance jumping, trap & sporting clays, 3D archery course, black powder shoot,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Alan Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
willmarradio.com
Leach
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business. (Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Cour…
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
willmarradio.com
John S. Peterson
John S. Peterson, age 42, husband of Dee, Father of Ely and Chezney, of Atwater, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Fairview U of M Hospital Minneapolis. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., at the John and Dee Peterson Farm, 16305 38th Ave S.E. Atwater, Minnesota 56209. Arrangements are with the Johnson- Hagglund Funeral Chapel in Litchfield, MN.
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
willmarradio.com
9 file for 4 ACGC School Board seats
(Grove City MN-) There's a lot of interest in running for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board. Four seats are up for reelection and 9 people filed by the August 16th deadline. Three of the four incumbents: Megan Morrison of Atwater, Randall Kaisner of Atwater and Scott Stafford of Grove City filed, while the 4th incumbent, Paul Rasmussen of Atwater has decided to retire. Also filing were Christine Buer of Grove City, Joe Groshens of Atwater, Jeff Niedenthal of Grove City, Briedget Hartman of Grove City, Sarah Oyen of Atwater and Traci Smith of Atwater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
willmarradio.com
Willmar Police reveal results of speed study
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says his department recently conducted a speed study of a handful of streets in the city to see if speeding is a chronic problem, and if so, how flagrant the lead-foots were... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
willmarradio.com
New London City Council to hear Sibley State Park name change proposal
(New London MN-) Kelsey Olson of New London plans to attend tonight's New London City Council meeting to gauge their support for changing the name of Sibley State Park. Olson says ultimately it would take an act of the Minnesota Legislature to do so. Olson says the park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, and she objects to Sibley's treatment of The Dakota after the U.S. Dakota War of 1862...
Southern Minnesota News
Willmar teen charged with robbing Willmar restaurant
An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday after Willmar Police responded to a report of a robbery at a local business Sunday afternoon. According to the Willmar Police Department, law enforcement was informed of a possible robbery at a Willmar restaurant on the 1700 block of First Street South. A felony amount of cash had been taken, and officers took the suspect into custody without incident Monday morning at about 10:45 a.m. after performing a search warrant on the suspect’s residence and several vehicles. The suspect is currently being held at the Kandiyohi County jail on possible charges of aggravated robbery and theft.
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
willmarradio.com
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business
(Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on armed robbery charges. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft of between 1000-and-5000 dollars. Unconditional bail was set at $75,000, and $20,000 with conditions, and Leach's next court appearance was slated for September 14th at 330 p.m. Willmar police believe Leach robbed a business on South First Street at gunpoint Saturday night.
Comments / 0