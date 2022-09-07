(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for the next county administrator from 8 to three. They are:. Kelsey Baker currently serves as the County Administrator for Swift County, Minnesota, where she has been in the position for five years. Prior to this, she served as the Executive Director for The Legends at Heritage Place for one year, as a Public Information Officer with the State of South Dakota for one year, and as a Marketing & Communications Specialist with the State of South Dakota for three years. Ms. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations/Advertising & Management Communications from North Dakota State University and an executive master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO