As was documented on the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian found out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her (again) at the same time as the rest of the world last year. It came to light that the NBA player had actually fathered a child with another woman whilst they were officially dating. What we didn’t find out until this past July, though, was that Kardashian and Thompson had been planning for a second child via surrogacy prior to the paternity scandal. They officially welcomed their own said-Baby Number 2, a son, on August 5th, and Thompson has since penned a post about getting “wiser.”

NBA ・ 24 DAYS AGO