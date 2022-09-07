ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Graham Potter Favourite to Become Chelsea’s New Manager

By Charlie Webb
 2 days ago

Graham Potter is now the favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in the coming days.

Last night, Chelsea surprisingly lost against Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in their first Champions League group stage game.

To say it was an unexpected loss would also be a lie as this Chelsea side have been dreadful since the start of the new season.

Even though Thomas Tuchel has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues, it didn't look like he was going to be able to turn the tide.

Due to that, Todd Boehly and the new ownership have decided to cut ties with the German , sooner rather than later.

This type of ruthlessness is why Roman Abramovich was so successful at Chelsea before selling the club this year.

It looks like Boehly and his consortium are looking to follow in the path of the former Russian owner.

The next question on everyone's lips is who will become the next permanent Chelsea manager?

Graham Potter is already being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino have also been mentioned in reports.

However, Sky Bet seem very certain that there will only be one man to take over from Tuchel at Chelsea.

Sky Bet Next Chelsea Manager Odds

Graham Potter - 1/3

Mauricio Pochettino - 7/2

Zinedine Zidane - 10/1

Brendan Rodgers - 14/1

Diego Simeone - 25/1

