Kearney Hub
Last-minute TD spoils UNK's home opener
KEARNEY — For more than 59 minutes, the University of Nebraska at Kearney avoided Pittsburg State’s big-strike ability. Unfortunately, the game lasted 60 minutes. With 12 seconds left, Pittsburg State scored on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. to Bryce Murphy to give the Gorillas a 35-28 victory Thursday night in UNK’s home opener at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High stays unbeaten with big defeat of North Star
LINCOLN — In the lead-up to the game, Kearney football coach Brandon Cool stressed the importance of getting off to a fast start. Kearney fulfilled that and then some in its 24-7 victory over Lincoln North Star on Thursday. The win put Kearney at 3-0 for the first time since 2017.
Kearney Hub
United to reinstate tickets from Kearney booked Nov. 1, beyond
KEARNEY — Travelers who have received notification that their Kearney to Denver flights have been cancelled from Kearney Regional Airport starting on Nov. 1 will have their tickets automatically reinstated by United. According to a city of Kearney press release, the notice was sent to ticket holders because the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's 'terrific people' impress new Good Sam president
KEARNEY — After just five weeks as the new president of CHI Health Good Samaritan, Curt Coleman has already made a key observation: “The people here are terrific,” he said. Coleman started Aug. 1. He moved here from Davenport, Iowa, where for the last eight years he...
iheart.com
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released
Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
KSNB Local4
Successful 2022 Nebraska State Fair with attendance, sales up
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Clean up was underway Tuesday morning at Fonner Park as the Nebraska State Fair celebrated another successful year. The fair finished its 11-day run in Grand Island with a 7.9% increase in attendance, with an estimated 287,367 guests. State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said...
thereader.com
OPINION: Our High School Shut down the Presses, But They Couldn’t Stop the Story
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Marcus Pennell graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2022. He is currently a freshman English major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
Kearney Hub
Rolland E. Lindgren
KEARNEY — Rolland E. Lindgren, 87, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Linda Lou Knipping will officiate, and...
Kearney Hub
Work will resume on I-80, Gothenburg to Cozad
NORTH PLATTE — Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on Interstate 80, Gothenburg to Cozad. The work will span from reference post 212.69, about one mile east of Gothenburg, to reference post 222.02, about a quarter mile east of Cozad, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Western Engineering...
KSNB Local4
It’s been a very dry summer, but not the driest we’ve seen in the past decade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yes, it has been a super dry summer. You can tell by the lack of water in the Platte River near Grand Island as you drive down highway 281. But, believe it or not, it has not been the driest we have seen in the past decade. As you take a look at the latest drought monitor for Nebraska, you may be inclined to jump to the conclusion that it is one of the driest summers we have seen in awhile. And you would be correct. However, it’s not the worst we have seen. So, how does this year compare to the driest summers from the past? Let’s take a look at the Tri-Cities and see how things measure up. From June 1st through September 7th, the total summer rainfall for this year in the Tri-Cities has been between 6.50″ to 8″. You can see how they rank for the past 30 years. Grand Island and Hastings saw their 9th and 7th driest summers respectively. Kearney’s records only go back 18 years, so it’s been the 10th driest since 2004. Most of us remember 2012 as it was an extremely dry year. Grand Island saw only 2.38″ rain, while Kearney received just 3.07″ of rain for the 3 month period. Both cities experienced their number one driest summers that same year. 2012, however, was not the driest summer for Hastings as it was the 6th driest with 6.38″ of rain. The driest summer for Hastings actually occurred in 2002 with only 3.82″ of rainfall. So, there you have it. Dry but not the driest. There is a little good news as we could see some rain this weekend. While it won’t alleviate the drought, any amount of rainfall is much welcomed.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board of Education race heating up
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Midterms are right around the corner and they could bring all new leadership to Grand Island Public Schools. After Jeremy Jensen revealed the results of a study showing dissatisfaction with this district, he created a PAC known as Chaperone. On Tuesday, their first candidate, Hank Mcfarland, made it official with by turning in a petition with more than 680 verified signatures to have his name put on the November ballot.
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
Kearney Hub
Zapata earns Good Samaritan's 2022 Caring Kind Award
KEARNEY — Paul Zapata has been honored with the 2022 Caring Kind Award for CHI Health Good Samaritan. Recipients of the annual award go above and beyond to exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence shown to patients, coworkers and the community. Zapata, who works in the hospital’s maintenance department,...
NebraskaTV
GIPS: Former GI mayor's claim on elementary schools closing false
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Despite a claim by a former Grand Island mayor, Grand Island Public Schools says Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary schools are not going anywhere. In a Facebook post, former mayor Jeremy Jensen urged parents of the two schools to email their Board of Education representative and "ask them if they can assure you that those schools will be open next year."
Kearney Hub
Get free produce Friday in Elm Creek
ELM CREEK — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the Elm Creek Fire Hall at 535 W. Boyd Ave. Free food and produce will be available, no questions asked, to people with appointments. To make an appointment, call Leslie at...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Avenue N to briefly close on Thursday
KEARNEY — On Thursday, Avenue N, from 42nd Street to 45th Street, will be closed between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. for required repairs to the electrical system. The city of Kearney announced the street closure on Tuesday on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District. The...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
