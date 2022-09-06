STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO