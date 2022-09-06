ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Saint Joseph, MN
Hutchinson, MN
Crime & Safety
Brainerd, MN
Accidents
Brainerd, MN
Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, MN
Accidents
City
Hutchinson, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Officials Say Portion of County Road 1 Opens

SARTELL -- Sartell officials say a portion of County Road 1 will be open to help assist in the traffic flow as the school year starts. Wednesday morning between 5th Street North and 12th Street North is open to local traffic. The road will remain closed between Sartell Street and 5th Street North while construction continues.
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Northstar Camp#Maplewood Academy#Essentia Health#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
1390 Granite City Sports

Speaker Reggie Dabbs Highlights Sartell Community Night

SARTELL -- A free community event is happening in Sartell later this month. Sartell Community Night aims at bringing families together in a fun and positive way. The event is a collaborative effort between the Sartell-St. Stephen School District, Everything Sartell, United Way and The Waters Church. Everything Sartell President...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton

It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
ROYALTON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Foley Sets 2023 Budget

FOLEY -- Foley has set their preliminary budget for 2023. At the Foley city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved a $2.1 million budget with a proposed tax levy of just over $1.2 million. The budget breakdown is as follows:. General Fund: $1,657,440.00. Fire Department: $88,700.00. Swimming Pool: $15,850.00.
FOLEY, MN
bravamagazine.com

Calling All Shoppers to Edina

Edina is a shopper’s paradise, as the stylish Minneapolis suburb features three distinct retail areas: the Downtown, aka 50th & France; the Galleria; and Southdale Center. 50th & France is a mélange of boutiques, specialty shops and award-winning restaurants, with Wild Ivy and Equation perennial favorites for women’s apparel.
EDINA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Claim Your Place As The #1 Vikings Fan With This Skol-Mobile

The Vikings are opening up the 2022-23 NFL season this weekend against their rivals from Green Bay. Knowing that bragging rights between Packer and Viking fans is at stake so early in the season, you might want to bring your A-game to the tailgate party. How do you do that? Well, check out this Minnesota Vikings SUV for sale in Saint Cloud, it might just be what the doctor ordered for your fandom.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy