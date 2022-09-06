Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
Frankie Ballard Headlines Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser
SAUK RAPIDS -- Country music artist Frankie Ballard is the headliner for this year's Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser. The event is this Saturday outside of Rollie's in Sauk Rapids. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the opening band Canyon Cowboys at 6:00 p.m., followed by Frankie Ballard. Ballard has...
UPDATE: Two Arrested Following St. Cloud Mosque Break-In
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations is asking for St. Cloud police to step up their patrols after an attack on the St. Cloud Mosque. The St. Cloud police department responded to the St. Cloud Islamic Center just after 4:00 a.m. Authorities say two...
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
Sartell Officials Say Portion of County Road 1 Opens
SARTELL -- Sartell officials say a portion of County Road 1 will be open to help assist in the traffic flow as the school year starts. Wednesday morning between 5th Street North and 12th Street North is open to local traffic. The road will remain closed between Sartell Street and 5th Street North while construction continues.
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Monticello Man Killed in Crash in Meeker County
KINGSTON -- A Monticello man died in a rollover in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday at about 5:45 p.m. in Kingston Township. A car was going south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled. Twenty-two-year-old Dakota Flint died in...
Save The Date: Free Smoke Alarms For Foley Residents From Fire Department & Red Cross
Foley Area 'Sound The Alarm' is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th in the Foley Fire District. The Red Cross is teaming up with The Foley Fire Department to help make homes safer in the Foley area by installing FREE smoke alarms in homes with the completion of a fire safety checklist and escape plan.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Speaker Reggie Dabbs Highlights Sartell Community Night
SARTELL -- A free community event is happening in Sartell later this month. Sartell Community Night aims at bringing families together in a fun and positive way. The event is a collaborative effort between the Sartell-St. Stephen School District, Everything Sartell, United Way and The Waters Church. Everything Sartell President...
Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton
It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
Valleyfair’s New Halloween Setup Looks Hauntingly Fantastic!
After years of scaring teens and adults with its annual 'ValleyScare' event, Shakopee theme park Valleyfair is switching gears to a more family-friendly 'Tricks and Treats' fall festival. Tricks and Treats is slated to open on September 30th and run through October 30th. Tickets start at $29.99 and rides will...
Foley Sets 2023 Budget
FOLEY -- Foley has set their preliminary budget for 2023. At the Foley city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved a $2.1 million budget with a proposed tax levy of just over $1.2 million. The budget breakdown is as follows:. General Fund: $1,657,440.00. Fire Department: $88,700.00. Swimming Pool: $15,850.00.
Local Hockey Team Searching For New Mascot
Do you enjoy getting large groups of people riled up while also dressed like a lumberjack? If so, do I have the job for you!. The Granite City Lumberjacks NA3HL junior hockey team is searching for someone to play their lumberjack mascot, a spot formerly held by Ed T. Lumberjack.
Think-tank Launches “Save Our Sherco”
BECKER -- A Minnesota “Think Tank” hopes to convince Xcel Energy and Minnesota State Regulators to reconsider depowering the Sherco power plant. The American Experiment has launched the “Save Our Sherco” campaign to show support for the Becker power plant. Is the power grid in danger?
bravamagazine.com
Calling All Shoppers to Edina
Edina is a shopper’s paradise, as the stylish Minneapolis suburb features three distinct retail areas: the Downtown, aka 50th & France; the Galleria; and Southdale Center. 50th & France is a mélange of boutiques, specialty shops and award-winning restaurants, with Wild Ivy and Equation perennial favorites for women’s apparel.
Claim Your Place As The #1 Vikings Fan With This Skol-Mobile
The Vikings are opening up the 2022-23 NFL season this weekend against their rivals from Green Bay. Knowing that bragging rights between Packer and Viking fans is at stake so early in the season, you might want to bring your A-game to the tailgate party. How do you do that? Well, check out this Minnesota Vikings SUV for sale in Saint Cloud, it might just be what the doctor ordered for your fandom.
