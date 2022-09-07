Read full article on original website
Related
Mercyful Fate Announce First North American Tour in Over Two Decades
The reunited Mercyful Fate, which performed last month in Las Vegas, will embark on its first North American tour in two decades this fall. The group, which will be supported by thrashers Kreator and the black-metal band Midnight, will be playing in theaters on a trek that starts, fittingly, the week before Halloween. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. “These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over 20 years,” frontman King Diamond wrote in a statement. “Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the...
Alex G Shares New Song “Miracles”: Listen
Alex G has shared a new song off his upcoming album God Save the Animals. “Miracles” follows the previously released tracks “Runner,” “Blessing,” and “Cross the Sea.” God Save the Animals is out September 23 via Domino. Listen to “Miracles,” which features Molly Germer on strings, below.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
‘Honk for Jesus’: How the Ebo Sisters’ Outrageous Mega-Church Comedy Saved Their Souls
This fall, the comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. — starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Southern Baptist scammers sweating to re-open their megachurch after a public scandal — will not just herald the ascendance of a fresh new comic filmmaker. It will introduce viewers to two sharp and funny filmmakers, actually: Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo, 31-year-old double Geminis from Atlanta, Georgia, who grew up playing basketball at the same sprawling house of worship where their film was shot. “I’m not sure what double Gemini means,” Adamma says over Zoom from Atlanta, where she’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sugar's Copper Blue at 30: How alt. rock godhead Bob Mould finally struck gold
Released on September 4, 1992, Sugar's debut album Copper Blue gave former Hüsker Dü man Bob Mould the commercial success he so richly deserved
loudersound.com
Nightwish's Floor Jansen releases soul-stirring new single Me Without You
Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen shares her third solo single, Me Without You. Nightwish's Floor Jansen has returned with another solo single, titled Me Without You. The new track follows the frontwoman's previously-released pop-orientated offerings, Storm and Fire. Me Without You eases into view with a low-key yet dramatic verse before...
NME
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
The FADER
Watch the tranquil visuals for Shabason & Krgovich’s new song, “In The Middle Of The Day”
The mutable duo of Canadian multi-instrumentalists Joseph Shabason (DIANA, Destroyer, The War On Drugs) and Nicholas Krgovich (P:ano, Gigi, No Kids) have shared a slow-burning new song called “In The Middle Of The Day,” the second single from their sophomore joint LP. At Scaramouche — the follow-up to 2020’s Philadelphia, which also featured fellow musical polymath Chris Harris — is due out October 7 on the Toronto label Idée Fixe. Its lead single, “I Am So Happy With My Little Dog,” arrived last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Marciano Cantero's Death: Beloved Spanish Rocker's Fans Revisit Memories Tied To His Music
Marciano Cantero, frontman of the beloved Argentine band Los Enanitos Verdes, passed away Thursday night. The news was confirmed in a tribute post on the band's official Instagram page. Cantero's final days were riddled with health issues arising from a kidney infection. He was recuperating in intensive care at the...
Guitar World Magazine
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite on Iggy Pop: ‘It was hard to believe the music was made by humans’
Seeing my first gig, the Jesus and Mary Chain, had a catalytic effect. My gig obsession was snowballing. As I perused the listings, there was one that I could not miss under any circumstance. The king of punk, Iggy Pop, in January 1991. Hearing Iggy’s first band, the Stooges, had...
The FADER
Song You Need: Laila Sakini offers layers of healing sound on “The Light That Flickers In The Mirror”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For children fortunate enough to be at a school with a music department, their introduction to the subgenre of noise comes at an early age: when the teacher, steeling themselves for the cacophony to follow, opens up the cabinet containing the recorders. Is there anything more dissonant than the sound of 25 six-year-olds playing 25 distinct, tortured renditions of "Jingle Bells" simultaneously? Scenes like these mean that for many, the recorder is synonymous with, at best, a childish folly.
loudersound.com
From primal emotion to forlorn boogie, GA-20's songs shine
If there’s one thing that sets this trio of seasoned blues scenesters apart, it’s their ability to get the right feel for the music. GA-20’s love of vintage gear and studio set-ups help no end with that. But what distinguishes them more is a clutch of powerful original songs.
withguitars.com
Precious Pepala shares video for debut single ‘My Eyes Only’
Precious Pepala today shares the video for her debut single ‘My Eyes Only’, a bold arrival and opening statement from a rising new voice in UK pop. At just seventeen, Precious’ lyrics manage to contain universal sentiments that speak to her generation – ‘My Eyes Only’ is a soaring vocal showcase about vulnerability in private, and the video, directed by Alexandra Crichton-Brannan, reflects this sentiment, with Precious crying in her bedroom, wanting to hide her emotions from those closest to her.
Stereogum
Bibio – “Off Goes The Light”
Stephen Wilkinson has announced a new Bibio album, his tenth overall, with the clever title BIB10. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ribbons. “My influences for studio production mostly come from the 60s, 70s, and 80s where the craft was very different – getting a more polished sound, without ironing the humanity out of it, was part of the ethos,” Bibio said in a statemet, continuing:
Comments / 0