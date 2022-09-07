The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For children fortunate enough to be at a school with a music department, their introduction to the subgenre of noise comes at an early age: when the teacher, steeling themselves for the cacophony to follow, opens up the cabinet containing the recorders. Is there anything more dissonant than the sound of 25 six-year-olds playing 25 distinct, tortured renditions of "Jingle Bells" simultaneously? Scenes like these mean that for many, the recorder is synonymous with, at best, a childish folly.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO