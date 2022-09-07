ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical baby stroller recall: One child was already severely injured

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago
There’s a new recall for baby products that parents will want to read. This time we’re looking at a UPPAbaby stroller recall, as one of the company’s products can actually slice off a baby’s fingertips in certain circumstances.

The company confirmed that one child had already sustained an injury, suffering a fingertip amputation. With that in mind, it’s absolutely critical that anyone with this stroller model take note.

UPPAbaby stroller recall

UPPAbaby announced the recall for the All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller because the rear disc brakes design can cause injuries. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released the recall report at this link.

UPPAbaby strollers recall: The All-terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller and rear disc brakes. Image source: CPSC

The disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation and laceration accidents in babies, while they’re out of the stroller. The same design can be risky to other children around the stroller, if the person pushing it doesn’t realize that kids are playing near the rear wheels.

The UPPAbaby RIDGE stroller in this recall has an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket. It also features a disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. You’ll see the UPPAbaby brand on the front of the stroller, with the RIDGE brand on the side.

Also, the strollers have a black frame, black tires, and the following fabric color schemes: white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”), or slate blue (“REGGIE”).

UPPAbaby strollers recall: Location of model number. Image source: CPSC

Finally, the serial numbers of the products in the UPPAbaby recall start with “1401RDGUS.” You’ll find them on the right side of the stroller frame, above the rear wheel. Also, model number “1401-RDG-US” appears on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel.

What you should do

UPPAbaby sold about 14,400 strollers that are included in the recall. They were available from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600. Customers would have purchased them at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids, or other children’s and specialty stores nationwide. The strollers were also sold online via Amazon.

If you own one of these UPPAbaby strollers, you should stop using it immediately. The company advises buyers to contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brakes for both wheels. You’ll find complete contact information in the CPSC recall announcement — visit this link.

UPPAbaby strollers recall: A close-up of the rear disc brakes. Image source: CPSC

While UPPAbaby advises parents not to use the stroller until they receive the repair kits, there doesn’t appear to be anything wrong with the functionality of the brake system or the stroller. As long as you ensure that no child is near the rear wheels when operating the stroller and that the brakes are always on when not in use, you should still be able to use the stroller if you have no other choice.

But the best course of action is to heed UPPAbaby’s advice and have the stroller repaired as soon as possible.

