ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Best places to get boxed wine in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here, and you deserve to celebrate the end of the workweek with a glass of delicious and affordable wine. Today is the perfect day to relive your college days and pick up a boxed wine as Friday, Sept. 9, is National Boxed Wine Day.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Are you running on Dunkin’ beer? Coffee giant partners with brewery to make Box O’ Beer

DALLAS (KDAF) — The crossover you never knew you needed or even wanted but will probably be trying this fall, Dunkin’ meets beer. The coffee giant is partnering up with Harpoon Brewery to release not only some new beer but a bakery treat, the Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA donut. Dunkin’ does a good job of selling some decent coffee to get people’s day started all around the country and now they’re trying to help you end it with some beer.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Best spots in Dallas to get salami & salami sandwiches

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwich meat can be some of the most coveted and sought-after meat on the market no matter the time of year. It could be ham, turkey, roast beef, or even the humble and flavor-packed salami. Wednesday, September 7 is National Salami Day! This special meat can...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
streetfoodblog.com

Luxurious abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea by Dallas’ Inwood Village

The countdown is on for Dea, the brand new Italian restaurant opening close to Dallas’ Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the previous Hearth Pies house at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — proper subsequent door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and only a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

State Fair of Texas announces seven new food vendors this year

DALLAS, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that seven brand-new food concessionaires will share their culinary craft at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Eat, drink, and be merry – if anyone understands that motto, it’s the State Fair of Texas. The Fair prides itself on its hand-picked selection of vendors and concessionaires who bring in droves of fairgoers each year and keep them coming back for more exceptional eats. Following the 2022 “Treats of Texas” theme, this year’s exposition will highlight the iconic fair foods that define our annual celebration of Texas culture, including the following new concessionaires.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rock & Brews coming next year to Grapevine

Rock & Brews sells pizza, burgers, wings, nachos, beer and more. (Courtesy Rock & Brews) American restaurant chain Rock & Brews will start construction in November on its Grapevine location at 440 W. Hwy. 114, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Rock & Brews was approved to be built by Grapevine City Council in July 2021. An opening date has not been announced, but construction is expected to be completed by May 2023, the listing stated. Rock & Brews was co-founded by Kiss rock band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The restaurant features several beers on tap as well as burgers, wings, pizza and more. www.rockandbrews.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations

The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Chili#Restaurant Info#Happy Hour#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business
Eater

10 Great Sports Bars to Watch Dallas-Fort Worth Teams

The Dallas bar scene has something for everyone, from high-end cocktail joints to laid-back dives. The best Dallas sports bars are stocked with TVs, quick with the drinks, and draw fun-loving crowds ready to cheer on their favorite teams. So, when sports are your top priority, the city abides. Here...
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Harwood’s ten Dallas restaurants now serve some of the best steaks, burgers and beef in DFW – all from Harwood’s own super-premium Wagyu cattle ranch

When you put your family’s name on the beef you serve at your ten Dallas restaurants, as Harwood Hospitality has done, the steaks and burgers had better be good. “For the last few years, we’ve been working with a small group of ranchers to raise our own super-prime Akaushi beef cattle,” says Taylor Kearney, Harwood’s corporate chef.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Tex-Mex visionary Mico Rodriguez returns to his roots with Doce Mesas at The Hill

FOLLOWING A WEEKDAY LUNCH RUSH AT HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT DOCE MESAS on Walnut Hill, esteemed restaurateur Michael “Mico” Rodriguez sits on the back patio chatting with chefs and other staffers. It’s 100 degrees, but the man who founded Mi Cocina 20 years ago is dressed head-to-toe in white, flashing a brilliant smile and looking quite cool, both in the literal and poetic sense.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’

From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano

From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
PLANO, TX
CW33

Get the taste of New Orleans in North Texas with PJ’s Coffee

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you ever wanted to know what New Orleans coffee tastes like, North Texas has a spot for you; it’s called PJ’s Coffee. Started in New Orleans back in 1978, this coffee spot is known for its delicious ice coffees, using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor of the beans without the acidity.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy