Best places to get wiener schnitzel in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
When you think of Wiener Schnitzel, at least in America, you probably think of the hot dog chain. Well, today, we are not talking about the chain, but rather the original food Wiener Schnitzel, an Austria dish that is a breaded, deep-fried veal cutlet.
Best places to get boxed wine in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here, and you deserve to celebrate the end of the workweek with a glass of delicious and affordable wine. Today is the perfect day to relive your college days and pick up a boxed wine as Friday, Sept. 9, is National Boxed Wine Day.
Are you running on Dunkin’ beer? Coffee giant partners with brewery to make Box O’ Beer
DALLAS (KDAF) — The crossover you never knew you needed or even wanted but will probably be trying this fall, Dunkin’ meets beer. The coffee giant is partnering up with Harpoon Brewery to release not only some new beer but a bakery treat, the Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA donut. Dunkin’ does a good job of selling some decent coffee to get people’s day started all around the country and now they’re trying to help you end it with some beer.
CW33 NewsFix
Best spots in Dallas to get salami & salami sandwiches
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwich meat can be some of the most coveted and sought-after meat on the market no matter the time of year. It could be ham, turkey, roast beef, or even the humble and flavor-packed salami. Wednesday, September 7 is National Salami Day! This special meat can...
streetfoodblog.com
Luxurious abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea by Dallas’ Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the brand new Italian restaurant opening close to Dallas’ Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the previous Hearth Pies house at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — proper subsequent door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and only a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
State Fair of Texas announces seven new food vendors this year
DALLAS, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that seven brand-new food concessionaires will share their culinary craft at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Eat, drink, and be merry – if anyone understands that motto, it’s the State Fair of Texas. The Fair prides itself on its hand-picked selection of vendors and concessionaires who bring in droves of fairgoers each year and keep them coming back for more exceptional eats. Following the 2022 “Treats of Texas” theme, this year’s exposition will highlight the iconic fair foods that define our annual celebration of Texas culture, including the following new concessionaires.
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
Rock & Brews coming next year to Grapevine
Rock & Brews sells pizza, burgers, wings, nachos, beer and more. (Courtesy Rock & Brews) American restaurant chain Rock & Brews will start construction in November on its Grapevine location at 440 W. Hwy. 114, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Rock & Brews was approved to be built by Grapevine City Council in July 2021. An opening date has not been announced, but construction is expected to be completed by May 2023, the listing stated. Rock & Brews was co-founded by Kiss rock band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The restaurant features several beers on tap as well as burgers, wings, pizza and more. www.rockandbrews.com.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations
The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
Wingstop says it’s sold out of new chicken sandwiches alongside viral tweet
DALLAS (KDAF) — For hours a single tweet compiled of a single expletive from Wingstop’s Twitter plagued the internet with virality and questions on just what was going on with this chicken restaurant giant based out of Dallas. The tweet amassed nearly 200,000 likes and over 40,000 retweets...
Ferris Wheelers will host State Fair of Texas-themed pop-up
There are few things Texans love more than the Texas State Fair. That's why one Dallas barbecue joint is celebrating early with a State Fair-themed pop-up event.
Eater
10 Great Sports Bars to Watch Dallas-Fort Worth Teams
The Dallas bar scene has something for everyone, from high-end cocktail joints to laid-back dives. The best Dallas sports bars are stocked with TVs, quick with the drinks, and draw fun-loving crowds ready to cheer on their favorite teams. So, when sports are your top priority, the city abides. Here...
escapehatchdallas.com
Harwood’s ten Dallas restaurants now serve some of the best steaks, burgers and beef in DFW – all from Harwood’s own super-premium Wagyu cattle ranch
When you put your family’s name on the beef you serve at your ten Dallas restaurants, as Harwood Hospitality has done, the steaks and burgers had better be good. “For the last few years, we’ve been working with a small group of ranchers to raise our own super-prime Akaushi beef cattle,” says Taylor Kearney, Harwood’s corporate chef.
advocatemag.com
Tex-Mex visionary Mico Rodriguez returns to his roots with Doce Mesas at The Hill
FOLLOWING A WEEKDAY LUNCH RUSH AT HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT DOCE MESAS on Walnut Hill, esteemed restaurateur Michael “Mico” Rodriguez sits on the back patio chatting with chefs and other staffers. It’s 100 degrees, but the man who founded Mi Cocina 20 years ago is dressed head-to-toe in white, flashing a brilliant smile and looking quite cool, both in the literal and poetic sense.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Where You Can Snag Mooncakes in Time for Saturday’s Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncakes are a treasured pastry for Asian countries that participate in the mid-autumn festival, a celebration based on the lunar calendar that honors the harvest moon. The treats are compact and typically filled with a sweet paste made of red bean or purple taro, while some are savory and stuffed with pork or egg yolk.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’
From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
checkoutdfw.com
These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano
From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
Meet the iconic Dallas tap dancing group The Dallas Tap Dazzlers
These ladies have been featured in the Macy's Day Parade, America's Got Talent and even the Texas Governor's Inauguration.
Get the taste of New Orleans in North Texas with PJ’s Coffee
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you ever wanted to know what New Orleans coffee tastes like, North Texas has a spot for you; it’s called PJ’s Coffee. Started in New Orleans back in 1978, this coffee spot is known for its delicious ice coffees, using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor of the beans without the acidity.
