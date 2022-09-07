ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Related
WPFO

Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine election officials begin training for Election Day

In anticipation of Election Day, the Maine secretary of state has announced a statewide training for all election officials. The training is in partnership with the Maine Town and City Clerks Association. It will help keep new and veteran clerks up to date with information and changes to state laws.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

You can check out over a dozen lighthouses on Maine Open Lighthouse Day

Saturday is Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The annual event, which is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the American Lighthouse Foundation, attracts between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year and offers the public the opportunity to climb and learn about more than a dozen historic Maine lighthouses.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
WPFO

How wildfires 2,000 miles west, hurricane 800 miles east will affect your weekend

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine weather looks fantastic in the coming days. Temperatures will be more representative of July and August rather than almost mid-September this weekend. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but don't expect a deep blue sky. Smoke from wildfires burning out west are expected to arrive in Maine late Friday and extend into the first half of the weekend. The sky should have a milky or hazy appearance Saturday thanks to that smoke trapped 3-6 miles above us.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine leaders share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine leaders shared their condolences Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Governor Janet Mills passed on her thoughts on behalf of the people of Maine. Senator Susan Collins released a statement after the queen's passing. “For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a source...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
PORTLAND, ME

