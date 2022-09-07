ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyoutv.com

Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid

ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
ADAIR, IA
KOEL 950 AM

FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores

As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
ADAIR, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Perry, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Perry, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 9

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mousab Hani Alomyan, 21, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel Police Report August 29-September 5

An officer responded to an attempted burglary report in the 800 block of Main Street. An officer responded to a counterfeit report in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was arrested for assault, harassment and criminal mischief. August...
ADEL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The Perry City Council#Perry High School#Phs
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI searches Granger home

GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
GRANGER, IA
KCCI.com

Heidi Anfinson finishes parole

DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report September 6-7, 2022

1:02am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of South Elm Street. 2:06am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 3:58am: Mark Nelson requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the...
JEFFERSON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theperrynews.com

Bateman Street to close from First to Third starting Friday

Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 on stage 1 of the Bateman Street and Rawson Street improvements, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, will be placing traffic control devices in order to warn residents of the closure of Bateman Street between First Avenue (Iowa Highway 144) and Third Street.
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash

Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
MENLO, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate shooting on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say someone was shot in the 900 block of Kenyon Avenue. Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is expected to survive. Police say a woman shot the man and was detained...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13. Lewis pled guilty to...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Court Avenue

DES MOINES – Early Friday morning police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Ave and 3rd St. The people who were shot and stabbed were taken to local hospitals and their condition is unknown. Police have not identified a suspect or released more details about […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy