Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mousab Hani Alomyan, 21, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is...
West Des Moines police will focus traffic safety operation on impaired driving
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers over in West Des Moines should be aware of a traffic safety operation upcoming. The police department will be conducting a joint traffic safety operation focusing on impaired driving on Friday. This operation will be conducted during the evening hours and focus on...
Adel Police Report August 29-September 5
An officer responded to an attempted burglary report in the 800 block of Main Street. An officer responded to a counterfeit report in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was arrested for assault, harassment and criminal mischief. August...
Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound.
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Creston man arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested Hyvis Oerlyn Thatcher, 74, on Wednesday for Harassment 3rd Degree. Thatcher was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond of $300 was posted.
Jefferson Police Report September 6-7, 2022
1:02am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of South Elm Street. 2:06am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 3:58am: Mark Nelson requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the...
Bateman Street to close from First to Third starting Friday
Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 on stage 1 of the Bateman Street and Rawson Street improvements, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, will be placing traffic control devices in order to warn residents of the closure of Bateman Street between First Avenue (Iowa Highway 144) and Third Street.
Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash
Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
Police investigate shooting on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say someone was shot in the 900 block of Kenyon Avenue. Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is expected to survive. Police say a woman shot the man and was detained...
Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13. Lewis pled guilty to...
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
Iowa woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022
The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights.
'I don't want to be shot': Interstate 35 police chase suspect speaks about incident
The West Des Moines man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase is also accused of threatening a DoorDash driver with a gun. We first showed you this chase Tuesday. Police say Joshua "Jay" Jones led them on a chase for about 27 miles through the metro, hitting speeds up to 120 miles an hour.
Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Court Avenue
DES MOINES – Early Friday morning police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Ave and 3rd St. The people who were shot and stabbed were taken to local hospitals and their condition is unknown. Police have not identified a suspect or released more details about […]
