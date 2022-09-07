Grandave International has sold North America rights to action movie The Channel to Brainstorm Media, which is planning a theatrical and VOD release for April, 2023. The film is directed by William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight’s End) who also wrote the screenplay. The Channel was produced by Andrew and Isaac Lewis (There Comes A Knocking), Jon Wroblewski (Age Out, A Violent Separation), Christian Sosa (Age Out, Hostile Territory), while Paul Reichelt and Stanley Preschutti (The Card Counter) acted as executive producers. The cast includes Max Martini (13 Hours and Captain Phillips) and Clayne Crawford (Fineskind and Lethal Weapon) The Channel revolves around a...

MOVIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO