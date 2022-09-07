ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

Mallrat is touring regional Australia

Mallrat is set to tour regional Australia at the end of the year in support of her debut album. Titled Butterfly Blue, her long-awaited debut finally came out in May, reaching number six on the ARIA Albums Chart. Butterfly Blue was the follow-up to the singer’s three acclaimed EPs, Uninvited, In the Sky, and Driving Music, with the latter’s lead single ‘Charlie’ placing at number three on triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2019.
WORLD
UPI News

DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled's God Did is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Twice's 1&2: 11th Mini Album at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers

After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Nightwish's Floor Jansen releases soul-stirring new single Me Without You

Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen shares her third solo single, Me Without You. Nightwish's Floor Jansen has returned with another solo single, titled Me Without You. The new track follows the frontwoman's previously-released pop-orientated offerings, Storm and Fire. Me Without You eases into view with a low-key yet dramatic verse before...
MUSIC
MTV

The Transformative Experience Of Listening To Jockstrap

The music of Jockstrap has zigged and zagged from college dorm rooms to English nightclubs to the shores of America, and perhaps soon enough, it’ll beam into your headphones somewhere on the planet. The rising London indie electronic pop duo is the product of two music school classmates, vocalist...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Hewlett
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Pitbull
Deadline

Grandave International Seals North American Deal On ‘The Channel’ To Brainstorm Media In Toronto

Grandave International has sold North America rights to action movie The Channel to Brainstorm Media, which is planning a theatrical and VOD release for April, 2023. The film is directed by William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight’s End) who also wrote the screenplay. The Channel was produced by Andrew and Isaac Lewis (There Comes A Knocking), Jon Wroblewski (Age Out, A Violent Separation), Christian Sosa (Age Out, Hostile Territory), while Paul Reichelt and Stanley Preschutti (The Card Counter) acted as executive producers. The cast includes Max Martini (13 Hours and Captain Phillips) and Clayne Crawford (Fineskind  and Lethal Weapon) The Channel revolves around a...
MOVIES
Guitar World Magazine

Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough

But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Nft#Electronic Music#Music Industry#Web3#Capitol Music Group
Stereogum

Stream Holy Fawn’s Breathtaking Heavy Shoegaze Album Dimensional Bleed

Dimensional Bleed is finally here. Over the past six months, the new album from Arizona heavy shoegazers Holy Fawn has been promoted with a series of stunning singles, including “Death Is A Relief,” the title track, and “Void Of Light.” Now the full 10-track opus is available to behold, and you’d be foolish not to spend some time with it.
ARIZONA STATE
HipHopDX.com

blckfriend Announces Babygrande Records Deal With Debut Single+ Video 'Robbery'

BRANDED CONTENT – blckfriend is not your average rapper. Hailing from New York City, he infuses the many genres that have influenced him to create a style that is distinctly his own. Even before becoming Babygrande Records’ latest signee, blckfriend had fully immersed himself in artistry, weaving Hip Hop, rock, punk and grunge into his sound and style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Greentea Peng – ‘GREENZONE 108’ mixtape review: a bright and mature development

A sense of whimsy comes naturally to south London-raised free-thinker Greentea Peng. From her inception, she has fused her musical influences of R&B, reggae – and more – to psychedelic effect. Since 2018 debut EP, ‘Sensi’, too, she’s proven time and time again that her fresh take on neo-soul is totally peerless. With her latest record, the mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’, utilises her natural croon to create 10 feel-good tunes.
MUSIC
InsideHook

How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?

In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy