thebrag.com
Mallrat is touring regional Australia
Mallrat is set to tour regional Australia at the end of the year in support of her debut album. Titled Butterfly Blue, her long-awaited debut finally came out in May, reaching number six on the ARIA Albums Chart. Butterfly Blue was the follow-up to the singer’s three acclaimed EPs, Uninvited, In the Sky, and Driving Music, with the latter’s lead single ‘Charlie’ placing at number three on triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2019.
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled's God Did is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Twice's 1&2: 11th Mini Album at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
Sugar's Copper Blue at 30: How alt. rock godhead Bob Mould finally struck gold
Released on September 4, 1992, Sugar's debut album Copper Blue gave former Hüsker Dü man Bob Mould the commercial success he so richly deserved
Guitar World Magazine
Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers
After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
What Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Taught Slipknot’s Corey Taylor About Songwriting
While many love Slipknot, you can argue that without Alice in Chains before them that things might sound a little different. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently sang the band's praises, and more particularly that of the album Dirt, for Alice in Chains' upcoming 30th anniversary of Dirt deluxe box set.
loudersound.com
Nightwish's Floor Jansen releases soul-stirring new single Me Without You
Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen shares her third solo single, Me Without You. Nightwish's Floor Jansen has returned with another solo single, titled Me Without You. The new track follows the frontwoman's previously-released pop-orientated offerings, Storm and Fire. Me Without You eases into view with a low-key yet dramatic verse before...
MTV
The Transformative Experience Of Listening To Jockstrap
The music of Jockstrap has zigged and zagged from college dorm rooms to English nightclubs to the shores of America, and perhaps soon enough, it’ll beam into your headphones somewhere on the planet. The rising London indie electronic pop duo is the product of two music school classmates, vocalist...
Phoenix to Drop First Album in Five Years—“We Felt it Would be a Fantastic Adventure to Create Something Out of Nothing in a Museum”
Self-produced by the French indie pop band and recorded in the Louvre’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Alpha Zulu is Phoenix’s seventh album and their first since Ti Amo in 2017. “We felt it would be a fantastic adventure to create something out of nothing in a...
Grandave International Seals North American Deal On ‘The Channel’ To Brainstorm Media In Toronto
Grandave International has sold North America rights to action movie The Channel to Brainstorm Media, which is planning a theatrical and VOD release for April, 2023. The film is directed by William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight’s End) who also wrote the screenplay. The Channel was produced by Andrew and Isaac Lewis (There Comes A Knocking), Jon Wroblewski (Age Out, A Violent Separation), Christian Sosa (Age Out, Hostile Territory), while Paul Reichelt and Stanley Preschutti (The Card Counter) acted as executive producers. The cast includes Max Martini (13 Hours and Captain Phillips) and Clayne Crawford (Fineskind and Lethal Weapon) The Channel revolves around a...
Guitar World Magazine
Blackstar adds “the world’s lightest” 2x12 combos to its St. James tube amp family
At NAMM earlier this year, Blackstar stole the show with its all-new St. James guitar amp range, which offered traditional tube tones, contemporary Cab Rig software sounds and a weight that was unheard of for valve-loaded amps. Now, the company has expanded its innovative St. James lineup with two 50...
loudersound.com
Afghan Whigs: still mixing psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel in fiery fashion
Drawing on blaxploitation funk, Stax soul, psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel throughout a career rich in James Ellroy-style crime-noir imagery, Greg Dulli’s re-formed Afghan Whigs were never going to sound stuck in any 90s-revivalist rut. This third album since their 2011 reunion – named by the late Mark Lanegan,...
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough
But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
Glass Hammer share brand new video for The Years Roll By
US prog rockers Glass Hammer will release third and final part of their Skallagrim trilogy, At The Gate, in October
Red Bull SoundClash Makes 2022 Return To The U.S. This Fall
Red Bull SoundClash is making its 2022 this fall with Larry June, Babyface Ray, Gary Clark Jr., and Paul Wall all facing off. The post Red Bull SoundClash Makes 2022 Return To The U.S. This Fall appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Stereogum
Stream Holy Fawn’s Breathtaking Heavy Shoegaze Album Dimensional Bleed
Dimensional Bleed is finally here. Over the past six months, the new album from Arizona heavy shoegazers Holy Fawn has been promoted with a series of stunning singles, including “Death Is A Relief,” the title track, and “Void Of Light.” Now the full 10-track opus is available to behold, and you’d be foolish not to spend some time with it.
HipHopDX.com
blckfriend Announces Babygrande Records Deal With Debut Single+ Video 'Robbery'
BRANDED CONTENT – blckfriend is not your average rapper. Hailing from New York City, he infuses the many genres that have influenced him to create a style that is distinctly his own. Even before becoming Babygrande Records’ latest signee, blckfriend had fully immersed himself in artistry, weaving Hip Hop, rock, punk and grunge into his sound and style.
NME
Greentea Peng – ‘GREENZONE 108’ mixtape review: a bright and mature development
A sense of whimsy comes naturally to south London-raised free-thinker Greentea Peng. From her inception, she has fused her musical influences of R&B, reggae – and more – to psychedelic effect. Since 2018 debut EP, ‘Sensi’, too, she’s proven time and time again that her fresh take on neo-soul is totally peerless. With her latest record, the mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’, utilises her natural croon to create 10 feel-good tunes.
How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?
In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
NME
Phoenix announce new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and share Ezra Koenig duet ‘Tonight’
Phoenix have announced details of their new album ‘Alpha Zulu’ and shared a new track, ‘Tonight’, which features Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. The French band made recently made their return with the album’s title track, which marked their first piece of new music since 2021 single ‘Identical’.
Guitar World Magazine
Ensure accurate tuning and explore the world of compensated tuning with Cherub’s rechargeable clip-on tuner, the Flow Tune Clip
The latest offering from Cherub – a tuner manufacturer owned by the same company behind Nux – boasts a rechargeable lithium battery, the Flow Tune Clip offers four display modes and five tuning modes for guitar, bass and ukulele. There’s no point forking out on an expensive electric...
