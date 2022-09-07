ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Officers used pepper spray as fights erupted at NC high school football game

By Dolan Reynolds, Justyn Melrose
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geSr6_0hlMLpmX00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night.

On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct.

Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in the fighting crowd.” One officer was exposed to pepper spray but did not require medical attention.

NC middle school principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release

Police have compiled and given safety recommendations to the school district for future school events, specifically football games.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, all available Greensboro police officers and Guilford County deputies responded to Dudley High School, on the 1200 block of Lincoln Street, where students were competing against Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.

Police say “multiple fights” broke out during halftime among the crowd of about 1,500 people.

Six off-duty officers were at the school providing security and called in backup due to the environment and the risk to the public.

“Multiple attendees were removed due to the fighting with additional fights occurring outside the game as attendees tried to re-enter,” police said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Police say some students appeared to have minor injuries, but no one was evaluated by EMS.

Guilford County Schools says the game was canceled at halftime “out of an abundance of caution and safety” at the recommendation of Greensboro police.

The Dudley Alumni Association Inc. responded to the news placing blame on students from other schools.

“Please understand with everything that happened at Dudley Vs Hill Side game on Friday night,” the association said in a statement. “These students were from different schools our students DID NOT start any of this.. We had a lot of schools that had a BYE or played elsewhere.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

Cook Out robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning. They said two men approached the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a white SUV. The men were described wearing ski type masks.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Durham, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem Cook Out robbed at drive-thru window

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m. Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money. They were given the money and left the scene. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#School Principal#Police#Dudley High School#Lincoln Street#Hillside High School#Qc News Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy