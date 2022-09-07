Read full article on original website
WMTW
'An assault on the people of Maine': Maine officials defend lobstermen after ruling, red list
AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Friday afternoon, Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King spoke out to defend lobstermen against the ruling as...
NECN
Gov. Mills, Other Maine Leaders Call on Group to Reverse Lobster's ‘Red List' Warning
Maine's congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills have called on an influential conservation group to immediately reverse their "red list" designation of lobster, or provide evidence to back their "irresponsible" claims that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which...
Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?
Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
observer-me.com
LePage hasn’t united his party on need for ‘parents bill of rights’
Former Gov. Paul LePage is running for his old seat on a vague promise of a “parents bill of rights,” but not all of his fellow Republicans in Augusta are convinced it is necessary. His plan could gain prominence at a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston alongside Virginia Gov....
WMTW
Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision
BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
mainepublic.org
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
Ellsworth American
Legislative turnover may have been another pandemic side effect
The eight Hancock County legislative races are good to go for the Nov. 8 election. Each of the two Senate and six House seats are contested by candidates from the two major political parties except for House District 12, in the eastern corner of the county, where the incumbent Republican is being challenged by a candidate not enrolled in a party.
Maine elections clerks field 'frivolous requests' in apparent effort to sow distrust
MAINE, USA — Clerks across the state have just nine weeks until the pivotal 2022 elections. But their tasks increasingly include responding to misinformed election data requests rooted in national efforts to sow distrust in the process. The requests are part of a national trend that is slowing down...
Ellsworth American
Towns’ character in jeopardy
We are writing to add our voices to many others in the areas of the towns of Franklin and Sullivan who are opposed to the application of TC Gravel to start a quarry on the South Bay Road. Without getting into all the legal, environmental, property valuation, et al, issues...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport approves sauna venture for Marine Park
ROCKPORT — They were quizzical at the prospect of a portable sauna at Rockport Harbor, but by the end of the conversation, the Rockport Select Board members all endorsed a plan by a Lincolnville couple to proceed with the venture. “We’ve done food trucks and that’s a pretty simple...
starvedrock.media
Maine's Internet privacy law survives court challenge
(The Center Square) – Maine has won a court battle over a three-year-old law barring internet service providers from disclosing or selling customers’ personal information without permission. A bill signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019 limits the ability of internet providers operating in Maine to...
WGME
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group's leaked membership rolls
(BDN) -- One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of...
mainepublic.org
Election deniers are swamping officials with records requests — including Maine’s
Far-right activists and conspiracy theorists who falsely claim that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election are threatening litigation and sending records requests to election officials in multiple states, including Maine. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says her office has received several such requests and she worries they're designed...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Ellsworth American
Stand with Sam
After COVID, we need good news. Fortunately, in this mid-term election, there is a new face and philosophy on the political scene. Sam Hunkler, a true independent, is on the ballot for governor of Maine. Sam is no puppet manipulated by party strings but rather a man who thinks for himself while caring deeply about others.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Go to Rockland for box service; USPS spokesman responds to concerns about Camden Post Office
BOSTON — Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service in Boston, said Sept. 9 that operations at the Camden Post Office are being temporarily moved to the Rockland Post Office, “to facilitate an ongoing renovation project.”. He was responding to public reactions to the...
