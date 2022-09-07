ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gouldsboro, ME

Z107.3

Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?

Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision

BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Legislative turnover may have been another pandemic side effect

The eight Hancock County legislative races are good to go for the Nov. 8 election. Each of the two Senate and six House seats are contested by candidates from the two major political parties except for House District 12, in the eastern corner of the county, where the incumbent Republican is being challenged by a candidate not enrolled in a party.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Towns’ character in jeopardy

We are writing to add our voices to many others in the areas of the towns of Franklin and Sullivan who are opposed to the application of TC Gravel to start a quarry on the South Bay Road. Without getting into all the legal, environmental, property valuation, et al, issues...
FRANKLIN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport approves sauna venture for Marine Park

ROCKPORT — They were quizzical at the prospect of a portable sauna at Rockport Harbor, but by the end of the conversation, the Rockport Select Board members all endorsed a plan by a Lincolnville couple to proceed with the venture. “We’ve done food trucks and that’s a pretty simple...
ROCKPORT, ME
Maine's Internet privacy law survives court challenge

(The Center Square) – Maine has won a court battle over a three-year-old law barring internet service providers from disclosing or selling customers’ personal information without permission. A bill signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019 limits the ability of internet providers operating in Maine to...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Election deniers are swamping officials with records requests — including Maine’s

Far-right activists and conspiracy theorists who falsely claim that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election are threatening litigation and sending records requests to election officials in multiple states, including Maine. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says her office has received several such requests and she worries they're designed...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Stand with Sam

After COVID, we need good news. Fortunately, in this mid-term election, there is a new face and philosophy on the political scene. Sam Hunkler, a true independent, is on the ballot for governor of Maine. Sam is no puppet manipulated by party strings but rather a man who thinks for himself while caring deeply about others.
MAINE STATE

