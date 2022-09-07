ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL News

Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring

The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the E 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Police Department remembers, honors fallen officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials. To honor his memory, the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Car stolen on NC State campus, university police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus. Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in Chapel Hill pedestrian crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South near Perkins Drive was closed after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, the Chapel Hill Police Department said just before 11 p.m. The road has since reopened as of midnight, a CBS 17 crew at...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County’s Moderna COVID-19 booster shipment delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is still waiting for its shipment of Moderna’s new COVID-19 booster shots. Wake County Public Health officials had hoped to start taking appointments for the boosters Wednesday morning, but the Moderna shipment was delayed. They say they expect to be able to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham County crowns ‘I Voted’ sticker contest winner

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Since early August, Durham children have been working vigorously in hopes of seeing his or her artwork appear as a sticker for those who vote at the polls this fall. And now, one girl has learned her design made the cut. The Durham Board of...
DURHAM, NC

