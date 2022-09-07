Read full article on original website
Chase involving stolen car reaches speeds up to 100 miles per hour in Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached up to 100 miles per hour on Friday night. State Highway Patrol said the chase started in Garner and went to Raleigh. The stolen car's driver also side-swiped two other cars near Avent Ferry Road and Gorman Street in Raleigh, according to SHP.
cbs17
Woman hit by car along Raleigh’s Capital Blvd, lanes reopened, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was struck by a car traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard Friday night just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said the wreck happened near the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard near Calvary Lane and three lanes are currently blocked. The wreck...
Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring
The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
WRAL
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge. In 2020, about 80,000 people lived in Chatham County. That number could boom with the addition of three big manufacturing plants, but leaders say it is growth they have prepared for. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie...
cbs17
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the E 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department remembers, honors fallen officer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials. To honor his memory, the...
cbs17
Man killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
cbs17
Car stolen on NC State campus, university police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus. Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed a man along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Video from WRAL's Breaking News Tracker shows a car with what appeared to be bullet holes crash on the side of the road into a ditch on Kent Lake Drive.
cbs17
Victim identified in Chapel Hill pedestrian crash
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South near Perkins Drive was closed after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, the Chapel Hill Police Department said just before 11 p.m. The road has since reopened as of midnight, a CBS 17 crew at...
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
School dismissal causes hours of delayed traffic on Capital Boulevard in Youngsville
Wednesday afternoon brought a second day of headaches for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the pick-up line for students heading home from a new school is causing miles of traffic back-ups. Businesses near the new Wake Preparatory Academy say the heavy traffic is hurting their bottom line. Viewer...
cbs17
Wake County’s Moderna COVID-19 booster shipment delayed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is still waiting for its shipment of Moderna’s new COVID-19 booster shots. Wake County Public Health officials had hoped to start taking appointments for the boosters Wednesday morning, but the Moderna shipment was delayed. They say they expect to be able to...
Wake County residents weigh in on proposed changes to outdoor shooting ordinance
Neighbors took their concerns to Wake County leaders and commissioners proposed changes to the county's outdoor shooting ordinance to ensure safety.
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
cbs17
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said. Rakeem Holloway, 27, was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care after he was located in the 2700 block of Wayne Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6 p.m.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
cbs17
Durham County crowns ‘I Voted’ sticker contest winner
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Since early August, Durham children have been working vigorously in hopes of seeing his or her artwork appear as a sticker for those who vote at the polls this fall. And now, one girl has learned her design made the cut. The Durham Board of...
