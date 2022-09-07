Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season
Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now. According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season. Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new...
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Takes Blame for Loss to Bills: 'It Was a Very Humbling Night'
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were blown out by the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in their 2022 season opener on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and head coach Sean McVay is shouldering some of the blame. "We weren't ready to go. That's on me," McVay...
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
