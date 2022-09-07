ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit

After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Russell Wilson
Bleacher Report

Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
Bleacher Report

Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Teams That Look Ready to Make a Leap in 2022

The new NFL season began for two Super Bowl contenders Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Plenty more playoff hopefuls will be in action Sunday and Monday when the rest of the league's squads kick their respective campaigns off. Several of these candidates are coming...
Bleacher Report

The Best NFL Players Hiding On Practice Squads Entering 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicked things off Thursday night, and the rest of the league will be in action in the coming days. As the campaign unfolds, teams will inevitably add players. Many will come from the free-agent pool and...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Before fantasy football competitors in your league ransack the waiver wire following Week 1 action, get ahead of the curve. Standouts in season openers will see their stocks rise by Sunday evening. We could see some Week 1 surprises as undrafted fantasy players and back-end draft picks exceed early expectations....
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Odds 2022: Josh Allen Moves to +500 Betting Favorite After Win over Rams

If you want to place a bet on Josh Allen being named NFL MVP this season, do it now. After an impressive performance in a 31-10 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, the Buffalo Bills quarterback's odds jumped from +650 to +500 ($100 bet wins $500), per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards

Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade

You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
