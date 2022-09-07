Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
Did Hasselblad Take Inspiration From Leica for Its Latest Lenses and X2D Camera?
Hasselblad recently announced its latest camera, the X2D 100C, along with several new lenses. What's interesting is that Hasselblad has used certain design features in its latest lenses that are arguably reminiscent of another well-known company on the market, which is, of course, Leica. Hasselblad has announced a new camera,...
Fstoppers
More Canon Lenses Are on the Way
Canon has been aggressively filling out their RF mirrorless lens lineup, but there are still a fair number of missing options. It looks like the company will be turning their attention to wide angle options next, with four L Series professional primes likely to be released in the next year.
Fstoppers
Our Fujifilm X Summit Live Blog
Fujifilm X Summit is here! Follow for our live updates of today's 2 PM EST presentation. Fujifilm says the X-H2S and 150-600mm lens have sold extremely well and apologize for the delay due to demand. The new X-Trans5 sensor offers 40 megapixels, the highest in a Fujifilm X Series camera...
Fstoppers
Hasselblad Announces the X2D 100C Mirrorless Camera and XCD 38V, 55V, and 90V Lenses
Today, Hasselblad has announced a huge update: the new X2D 100C mirrorless camera and the XCD 38V, XCD 55V, and XCD 90V lenses. The X1D-50c and X1D II 50C were notable for being remarkably small medium format mirrorless cameras, and the X2D 100C continues that tradition by maintaining the same form factor while doubling the resolution, improving performance, and adding features.
Fstoppers
Fujifilm Announces the X-H2 Mirrorless Camera, XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR Lens, and GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR Lens
Fujifilm X-H2 The X-H2 comes with a new 40.2-megapixel back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, the highest resolution ever in an X Series camera. Along with that headline feature, users will enjoy:. X-Processor 5. 8K 30p video internal Apple ProRes video in 4:2:2 10-bit 12-bit 8K 30p raw video output...
Fstoppers
RED Firmware Update Allows for Hasselblad Viewfinder
With a bracket and a new “Prism Mode,” users can make use of a wire-free viewfinder with a retro touch. If I’m honest, the EVF market isn’t too hot right now. There aren’t that many options. Zacuto most likely owns most of the market, but it still irks me that their flagship products don’t have an on/off switch. Instead, they’ll sell you a $150 cable to fix this.
Digital Trends
DJI Avata vs. DJI FPV: Which first-person drone is best for you?
The newly released DJI Avata and the year-and-a-half-old DJI FPV include head-mounted displays and, when paired with DJI’s unique Motion Controller, flying becomes much more intuitive. It’s hard to go wrong with any DJI drone, but if you’re looking for the most immersive experience you can find, these are the only models that come with the equivalent of a VR headset that make it feel like you’re really flying, not just piloting a remote aircraft.
CNET
Insta360 X3 Action Cam Uses 5.7K 360 Video, AI Smarts to Get All the Social Shots
The Insta360 X3 is more of everything we liked about its predecessor, the One X2. The X3 is a small, waterproof 360 camera that creates immersive 360 videos and photos. But it can also be used as a single-lens action cam. Or you can use its powerful processing, clever accessories and its mobile editing tools to create clips ready for whatever social sharing site you choose. It's a lot of camera for $450 (£460, AU$800).
Hasselblad drops three of the most beautiful lenses you've ever seen
Hasselblad has just released three gorgeous new prime lenses for its X System: the Hasselblad XCD 2,5/38V, Hasselblad XCD 2,5/55V and Hasselblad XCD 2,5/90V. For those of you who don't speak Hasselblad, that's a 38mm f/2.5, 55mm f/2.5 and 90mm f/2.5. And for those who don't speak medium format, those...
Fstoppers
We Review the Canon EOS R7: How Does It Perform for Casual Photography?
There are two new Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras available. There is the EOS R10, a relatively simple camera, and there is the EOS R7, a camera that promises a lot of things and also delivers a lot. Canon Netherlands gave me this camera for a week when I went on a holiday. These are my findings.
kitco.com
LG Electronics to launch its NFT marketplace on the Hedera Network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the integration, television owners whose TVs are updated to LG’s most recent software will now be able...
Fstoppers
Do You Really Need a Wide Angle Lens for Street Photography?
A key component for many street photographers is context in a scene. To many, an image without space in the frame for the setting may be considered as a portrait and not belonging to any particular genre or style. Street photographers are so focused on context they gravitate towards rangefinders that let you see outside the frame. This commonly held approach to street photography lends itself to the ubiquitous use of wide angle lenses.
5 talks and demos that I'm most excited about at The Photography and Video Show 2022
The Photography and Video Show 2022 opens its doors in just over 2 weeks! Hosted at the NEC in Birmingham, UK from September 17-20 2022, this event is an absolute must-attend for photographers, videographers, and content creators whether you're new to the field, a student, or a professional trader. Aside...
The best night vision goggles and binoculars in 2022: see in the dark!
The best night vision goggles, binoculars and monoculars can be perfect for surveillance, security and nocturnal wildlife
Tech Times
Smarty Security Bulb Reviews: Does This Light Bulb Security Camera Work?
This Smarty Security Bulb Review is all you've been looking for when it comes to the security of your home. It is most likely that you have either experienced a home robbery or invasion since about 50 million homes get broken into annually. This means that without the right security gadget, your home stays exposed and at the mercy of these criminals. This is why the makers of Smarty Security Bulb decided to make a gadget that can provide covert, all round security for your home. This Smarty Security Bulb Review contains all you need to know about this advanced light bulb security camera, including its key features, how to use, its pros and cons and where to get it.
dronedj.com
Nero Poli: New water sampling system for DJI drones
Australian tech company Sphere Group has launched a new drone-based water sampling system, Nero Poli, which can secure up to four separate samples in one go while recording live temperature readings of sampling locations. According to the company, Nero Poli can be mounted under DJI Matrice 300 (M300) RTK and Matrice 600 (M600) drones right out of the box.
Dual camera video doorbell features package detection and more
The engineers at Lindo Life have created a new dual camera video doorbell equipped with package detection as well as motion sensors and notifications that you would expect from a smart doorbell. Weatherproof and offering a 2K resolution image the doorbell comes complete with its own companion application that allows you to monitor and answer your door remotely wherever you may be. The app will also notify you when a packet has been left on your doorstep, thanks to the downward facing camera reducing blind spots.
September full moon 2022: how to take a good photograph of the harvest moon on your phone or camera
With the September 2022 full moon rising, many people will pull out their mobile phones to try and get an Instagram-worthy photograph, but unfortunately the moon is really challenging to get a great photo of. Two reasons: it is very far away and unless you have a telephoto lens (which...
How to mount Blink security camera
Note: This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you are more into home security, you may be thinking about home security cameras. Yeah! It is a great way to see what’s going on in your home. Outdoor cameras in particular are a brilliant way to secure your property. And, Blink home security camera is a great choice for those who want an easy installation process. But, to get the most out of it, you need to mount your Blink camera in the right place. Then, how to mount a blink security camera? Let’s see how.
