Salt Lake City, UT

Fast Casual

Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Geographical Utah sites are being renamed

SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
UTAH STATE
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Rollover crash in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash between two SUVs has left one rolled over in downtown Salt Lake City at the intersection of 300 West and South Temple, near the Vivint Arena.  Utah Transit Authority said that the non-UTA accident has the TRAX Blue and Green Lines and that commuters can expect delays […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Get ready for the weekend – who has the best pancakes in SLC?

The pancake has come a long way since its creation. Historically, Christians cooked pancakes to avoid wasted dairy products before lent. Now, the pancake is a staple include on most breakfast and brunch menus. Pancakes range from simple to gourmet. The humble pancake holds a special place in my heart. It’s simple, customizable, and packed with comfort. For all occasions, I can count on this quintessential breakfast dish to always bring me joy. I have been curious to know which local restaurants represented this diner-hero to it’s ultimate satisfaction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Breeze adds flights from Provo to Las Vegas

Calling Provo their Utah home base, Breeze Airways is adding to its lineup of routes from the new airport. Beginning Tuesday, Breeze is starting to take reservations for its non-stop flights from Provo to Las Vegas before first flight on Oct 6. The flights out of Provo will be Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The route is on sale beginning at $29, one way, if purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 13, for travel between Oct. 26 and Feb. 14, 2023.
PROVO, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems

As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
