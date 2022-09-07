Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
Fast Casual
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
kslnewsradio.com
Geographical Utah sites are being renamed
SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
New SLC airport still growing as it approaches 2 years since debut
The new Salt Lake City International Airport is approaching its 2nd birthday and it is still growing. Phase one of the airport opened in September 2020.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Rollover crash in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash between two SUVs has left one rolled over in downtown Salt Lake City at the intersection of 300 West and South Temple, near the Vivint Arena. Utah Transit Authority said that the non-UTA accident has the TRAX Blue and Green Lines and that commuters can expect delays […]
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
KUTV
Historic heat wave shatters Sept. high temperatures, ties record for hottest day in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's high of 107 degrees was tied Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the potential of temperatures continuing to increase. Wednesday marked the 34th day with a high of 100 degrees or above this year and the 9th day in a row with a high of 100 degrees or above.
gastronomicslc.com
Get ready for the weekend – who has the best pancakes in SLC?
The pancake has come a long way since its creation. Historically, Christians cooked pancakes to avoid wasted dairy products before lent. Now, the pancake is a staple include on most breakfast and brunch menus. Pancakes range from simple to gourmet. The humble pancake holds a special place in my heart. It’s simple, customizable, and packed with comfort. For all occasions, I can count on this quintessential breakfast dish to always bring me joy. I have been curious to know which local restaurants represented this diner-hero to it’s ultimate satisfaction.
Breeze adds flights from Provo to Las Vegas
Calling Provo their Utah home base, Breeze Airways is adding to its lineup of routes from the new airport. Beginning Tuesday, Breeze is starting to take reservations for its non-stop flights from Provo to Las Vegas before first flight on Oct 6. The flights out of Provo will be Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The route is on sale beginning at $29, one way, if purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 13, for travel between Oct. 26 and Feb. 14, 2023.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Darin Mano says he knows how confusing Salt Lake City's landscaping ordinance can be even as a member of the Salt Lake City Council. There are plenty of rules in place, that now seemingly contradict recent efforts to conserve water, inside a large document that isn't easy to read.
kslnewsradio.com
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
Dave Matthews Band returns to Salt Lake City for indoor show
Dave Matthews Band is set to return to Utah for the first time in over three years this fall, but this time they're bringing the show indoors, something they haven't done in decades.
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
gastronomicslc.com
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
kuer.org
University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems
As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
