Read full article on original website
PJ
2d ago
Would they like 24 gold plated sheets also, maid service? They should have stayed at the point of the mount stand used the money for the homeless or something that would be appreciated. They are where they are for a reason.
Reply
3
Scott
2d ago
Don’t forget folks, these inmates are hardened criminals. Once a crook, always a crook. That’s my motto.
Reply(3)
4
Related
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
Two Jan. 6 rioters, including Proud Boys Hawaii leader, plead guilty
Two men, including the leader of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Department of Justice. Driving the news: Nicholas Ochs, 36, who founded Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo,...
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
Feds complete removal of Native American slur from Utah landmarks
The Department of Interior has completed renaming nearly 650 geographic landmarks, including 50 Utah landmarks, that once featured a Native American slur
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ksl.com
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Democrats file lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from ballot in November
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party announced it had filed a lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from the ballot in the upcoming November election. The lawsuit comes weeks after Ferry refused to take his name off the ballot before his confirmation as director of the Department of Natural Resources.
Colorado ranks 12th in life expectancy
Colorado has the 12th-highest life expectancy in the U.S., according to a CDC national vital statistics report released late last month. The life expectancy for Coloradans was 78.3 years — higher than the national rate of 77 years. Yes, but: Colorado's rate declined by 1.7 years between 2019 and...
New app helps Utahns expunge criminal records from their past
One in 3 Utahns have some sort of criminal record, making it difficult to find housing, jobs, services, or simply spending time with their children.
KSLTV
State authorities remind Utahns to update their emergency contacts
SALT LAKE CITY — If someone is injured and unable to reach help, one of the best ways for them to get help is through the state’s emergency contact list. This emergency contacts resource has been available since 2012, but many Utahns don’t know about it. “A...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
How does the Juul settlement affect Utah?
UTAH (ABC4) – Juul settled a multi-state lawsuit for advertising to minors and will pay $438,500,000 to 34 states including Utah. Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce Margaret Woolley Busse said this is a win and Juul’s settlement said a lot about the company. “They understood that their practices were deceptive and were […]
After failed teacher transparency bills, Utah’s state school board updates classroom material policy
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that parents can have more say in what their children learn and what textbooks they use, under a change approved Thursday by state Board of Education members. School districts and charter schools must now make the process of selecting specific books and videos, and the...
Utah family loses young son in I-215 crash years after daughter dies
A Utah family is dealing with the tragedy of losing their young son in a highway crash just years after the death of their daughter.
pvtimes.com
More charges for Utah driver facing murder after fatal crash in Nye County that killed 3
Multiple counts of murder have been added to a criminal complaint against a Utah resident who allegedly killed three people in a multi-vehicle, head-on crash along U.S. 95 late last year. The high-impact collision also caused serious injuries to several others in the aftermath. Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia...
New York governor declares emergency over polio
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday declared a state disaster emergency over polio after an unvaccinated individual tested positive for the virus and officials have detected samples of polio in the city's wastewater. Driving the news: Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in New York counties, in addition to New...
Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty to tampering with voting equipment
Colorado county clerk Tina Peters pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to tampering with voting equipment, CPR News reports. Why it matters: The prominent Trump-supporting election denier is accused of violating security protocols and allowing an unauthorized breach of her county's election system. Sensitive information from the machines was later shared online.
Gephardt Daily
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 9