ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 9

PJ
2d ago

Would they like 24 gold plated sheets also, maid service? They should have stayed at the point of the mount stand used the money for the homeless or something that would be appreciated. They are where they are for a reason.

Reply
3
Scott
2d ago

Don’t forget folks, these inmates are hardened criminals. Once a crook, always a crook. That’s my motto.

Reply(3)
4
Related
ABC4

Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Aclu#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Disability Law Center#Udoc
ksl.com

Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ELY, NV
ksl.com

Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Democrats file lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from ballot in November

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party announced it had filed a lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from the ballot in the upcoming November election. The lawsuit comes weeks after Ferry refused to take his name off the ballot before his confirmation as director of the Department of Natural Resources.
UTAH STATE
Axios

Colorado ranks 12th in life expectancy

Colorado has the 12th-highest life expectancy in the U.S., according to a CDC national vital statistics report released late last month. The life expectancy for Coloradans was 78.3 years — higher than the national rate of 77 years. Yes, but: Colorado's rate declined by 1.7 years between 2019 and...
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

How does the Juul settlement affect Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Juul settled a multi-state lawsuit for advertising to minors and will pay $438,500,000 to 34 states including Utah.  Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce Margaret Woolley Busse said this is a win and Juul’s settlement said a lot about the company.  “They understood that their practices were deceptive and were […]
UTAH STATE
Axios

New York governor declares emergency over polio

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday declared a state disaster emergency over polio after an unvaccinated individual tested positive for the virus and officials have detected samples of polio in the city's wastewater. Driving the news: Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in New York counties, in addition to New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gephardt Daily

State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy