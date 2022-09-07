Read full article on original website
WebMD
COVID Omicron Boosters About to Arrive, With Some Controversy
Aug. 31, 2022 – COVID-19 booster vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants currently dominating in the United States could be available in the next few days, but their arrival comes with some controversy. The FDA granted emergency approval to the mRNA boosters from Pfizer and Moderna today....
Omicron-specific COVID boosters are here – how you can get one
Booster shots targeting the most common strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant are arriving at pharmacies across the country this week – here's who should get one, and where.
Should you get one of the new COVID boosters that targets Omicron?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus. It's the kind of calculation many Americans will face...
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
Healthline
Flu Season Could Start Early: When's the Best Time to Get Your Shot?
Experts say the flu season in the United States could start early this year. They add the illness could also be stronger this season due to the low number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that has produced a gap in immunity. They say the best time to...
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns
Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
What Is Paxlovid Rebound? COVID-19 Symptoms Mysteriously Return After Taking Antiviral
It appears no one is safe from COVID even after taking an antiviral to prevent it. More and more people have reported having the symptoms again after successfully treating the condition with Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill. But scientists are slowly understanding the bizarre phenomenon dubbed “Paxlovid rebound” or COVID-19 rebound.
CNBC
CDC head Dr. Walensky on fast-tracking new omicron-specific boosters: The consequences could be worse 'if we wait'
The omicron-specific booster shots set to arrive within the next week are being fast-tracked, and just got approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before being fully tested in humans. There's a good reason why, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "If we...
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
MedPage Today
CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States
Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds
Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
What You Need to Know About the Updated COVID-19 Boosters
The COVID-19 booster shots are getting an upgrade. Federal health authorities greenlit the long-awaited reformulated boosters by Moderna and Pfizer for people ages 12 and older last week. The booster vaccines are modified to better protect vaccinated people against hospitalization and death from newer viral variants. They are bivalent, meaning...
CNET
CDC Recommends New Omicron COVID Boosters
A committee of doctors and other medical experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. Shortly after, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the panel's vote -- the final regulatory step needed to start the fall COVID-19 campaign in the US. Shots should be available at pharmacies throughout the US in the coming days.
Companies are dropping vaccine mandates
Some companies are rolling back mandates for employee COVID vaccination — but few are making official public statements about it. Why it matters: These moves signal that we’ve shifted into a new chapter of the pandemic — and that employers are desperate to get people back to the office.
iheart.com
New COVID Booster Shots Available In Oregon
The new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters can be administered in Oregon now that the final step in the review and approval process has occurred, according to the state’s top health officer. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CDC expert panel OKs omicron-specific boosters from Pfizer, Moderna
(HealthDay News) — A vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target omicron variants, paving the way for the shots to get into American arms within days. All that is needed now...
