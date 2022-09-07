ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
WebMD

COVID Omicron Boosters About to Arrive, With Some Controversy

Aug. 31, 2022 – COVID-19 booster vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants currently dominating in the United States could be available in the next few days, but their arrival comes with some controversy. The FDA granted emergency approval to the mRNA boosters from Pfizer and Moderna today....
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
State
Utah State
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Mrna#Americans
Axios Des Moines

When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster

The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
IOWA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states

Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedPage Today

CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States

Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
LOUISIANA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations

The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
FLORIDA STATE
Verywell Health

What You Need to Know About the Updated COVID-19 Boosters

The COVID-19 booster shots are getting an upgrade. Federal health authorities greenlit the long-awaited reformulated boosters by Moderna and Pfizer for people ages 12 and older last week. The booster vaccines are modified to better protect vaccinated people against hospitalization and death from newer viral variants. They are bivalent, meaning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

CDC Recommends New Omicron COVID Boosters

A committee of doctors and other medical experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. Shortly after, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the panel's vote -- the final regulatory step needed to start the fall COVID-19 campaign in the US. Shots should be available at pharmacies throughout the US in the coming days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Companies are dropping vaccine mandates

Some companies are rolling back mandates for employee COVID vaccination — but few are making official public statements about it. Why it matters: These moves signal that we’ve shifted into a new chapter of the pandemic — and that employers are desperate to get people back to the office.
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

New COVID Booster Shots Available In Oregon

The new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters can be administered in Oregon now that the final step in the review and approval process has occurred, according to the state’s top health officer. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased...
OREGON STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

CDC expert panel OKs omicron-specific boosters from Pfizer, Moderna

(HealthDay News) — A vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target omicron variants, paving the way for the shots to get into American arms within days. All that is needed now...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy