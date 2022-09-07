ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Gets Facelift To Help Him See Again

By adam england
 2 days ago
(Picture Credit: Morsa Images / Getty Images)

Some dogs have skin folds. Often, they won’t be a huge issue. Sometimes, however, they can have a real negative effect on a canine’s quality of life. In some cases, surgery can be necessary

Two-year-old Clumber Spaniel Bentley had to have a facelift after the saggy folds of skin on his face began to cover his eyes and restrict his vision.

On one morning walk, Bentley walked straight into a bus stop. As a result, dog parents Anthony and Fiona Robson decided that it was time to take him to the vet. Specialists at a veterinary eye clinic then discovered that the folds on the dog’s head forced his eyelids inward. This was causing the poor pup to get corneal ulcers on top of impacting his vision.

Undergoing Complex Facelift Surgery

As a result, Bentley underwent complex facelift surgery at Veterinary Vision in the British county of Cumbria. Surgeons removed the excess skin that covered his eyes. According to his parents, the pooch is like a completely new dog.

“ The difference after surgery was amazing,” said dog dad Anthony, “He began looking around when we walked him as if everything was new. It has also helped his confidence, although still a work in progress, as his poor vision before surgery caused him to be very wary of strangers and dogs. He’s much better now.”

Chris Dixon, clinical director at Veterinary Vision, said that the vets found the surgery “challenging and complex”, but that “all went well”.

“Bentley’s recovery was excellent, and the shy, nervous, aggressive behavior that we had experienced pre-operatively disappeared overnight,” he said.

Introducing Clumber Spaniels

Clumber Spaniels are the largest Spaniel breed, and originate in the UK . Like other Spaniel types, Clumber Spaniels are susceptible to inward and outward rolling of the eyelid .

They’ve been popular with British monarchs over the years, with everyone from King George V, the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II, to Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, keeping them.

The post Dog Gets Facelift To Help Him See Again appeared first on DogTime .

