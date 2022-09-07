ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.

Police said Demetrius Poole has been missing since 6 p.m. Tuesday, and was last seen walking in the area of 9th Avenue North and 39th Street North. He was wearing a blue shirt with black shorts.

Poole is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 300 pounds. Police said he has mental health issues and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 727-893-7780.

Public Safety
