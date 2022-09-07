ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Modesto, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Becker
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy