live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County penny tax back on Nov. 8 ballot 2 years early
SUMMERVILLE — The penny tax is back on the Nov. 8 ballot in Dorchester County, two years earlier than expected. The one-cent sales tax referendum, a continuation of the 2004 penny tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Dorchester County. Although the current tax is on track to expire in 2024, the county council voted to put it back on the ballot early.
abcnews4.com
Charleston's First Truck Expo
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
live5news.com
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. The Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island...
charlestondaily.net
Private Equity Firm Northland acquires 511 Meetings in Charleston, South Carolina
Northland, a national private equity real estate firm, has purchased 511 Meeting in Charleston. The residence is Northland’s third investment in the Charleston area. According to a press release, 511 Meeting consists of 221 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, 33 of which are rent-restricted. The mid-rise, podium-style building includes a fully-equipped fitness center with a separate yoga studio, bike storage and repair area, and a second-story pool deck with a fire pit and grilling stations. The modern building also features a guest lounge with a pool table, foosball and bar area, as well as 2,960 square feet of retail space occupied by Blum, a coffee and wine bar.
iheart.com
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner Publix announces grand opening
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Publix has announced its grand opening in Moncks Corner, scheduled for Wednesday, September 28th, at 7 a.m. The supermarket is located at 2380 Highway 52. Residents in Moncks Corner no longer have to commute outside the town to get their favorite Publix items.
live5news.com
Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses in South Carolina will see support from a federal agency as part of an effort to grow the state’s economy. The initiative is called Make More in America. The purpose is to ensure financing for businesses that want to make more in America, but also export more from America.
live5news.com
Heavy rain leads to sewer overflows in West Ashley, Charleston Water System says
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the amount of rain that has fallen in the Lowcountry in the past several weeks, some of that water has gotten into sewer systems, pushing that infrastructure to its capacity. Whenever there is a sewer overflow, Charleston Water System said they put out signs...
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
abcnews4.com
Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson man is facing abuse charges after he reportedly assaulted a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, […]
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
charlestondaily.net
For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000
One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
