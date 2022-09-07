Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
cbs12.com
Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting
Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim and two other people who were with the victim, police said.
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children
A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.
veronews.com
Police seek help in ID’ing Ulta Beauty grand theft suspects
VERO BEACH — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who they said stole more than $1,500 worth of items from an Ulta Beauty cosmetics store last weekend. Vero Beach police on Thursday released surveillance photos that captured the man and woman inside...
Deadly shooting investigated in South Bay
A man was found shot dead in South Bay, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. No arrests have been made.
fox35orlando.com
Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
Teen charged with killing 6 has conditions of release request denied
A judge has denied a request to modify the release conditions of a Wellington teen accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash that left six people dead earlier this year.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
wpde.com
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
WPBF News 25
'Look at where the system is failing': West Palm Beach police on criminal investigations, felony arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.
850wftl.com
Police search for pickpocketing suspect
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old man who has been targeting unsuspecting victims by pickpocketing them. Devante Durham of Boynton Beach has been ID in at least four pickpocketing thefts since February of this year. He is now wanted on 72 charges. Authorities are asking...
NBC Miami
Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting
A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
cw34.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
cw34.com
Ford Expedition sought in hit-and-run investigation in Martin County
Investigators are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. The sheriff's office posted a photo of the vehicle they're looking for. It's tied to a hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road. The...
2 facing murder charges after 'targeted' fatal shooting outside West Palm Beach store, police say
WEST PALM BEACH — Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old man in West Palm Beach. City police say Daquinn Maberry and Terrence McMillian targeted Antwan Wellons and another man outside a North Tamarind Avenue grocery store on May 10, firing at them with an AK-47-style rifle and...
WPBF News 25
23-year-old dies, another man injured after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Fort Pierce. Police responded to North 21st Street and Avenue E for a shooting. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. When they arrived, they found two men who had been...
