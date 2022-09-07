ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Comments / 2

Related
cbs12.com

Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Police seek help in ID’ing Ulta Beauty grand theft suspects

VERO BEACH — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who they said stole more than $1,500 worth of items from an Ulta Beauty cosmetics store last weekend. Vero Beach police on Thursday released surveillance photos that captured the man and woman inside...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickpocket#Psl#Crime Stoppers#Bond Port St Lucie#Durham
fox35orlando.com

Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
MELBOURNE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
wpde.com

'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
LANTANA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WPBF News 25

'Look at where the system is failing': West Palm Beach police on criminal investigations, felony arrests

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach have announced the results in their effort to get guns off the streets and keep the community safe. Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris said over the past three years, they've seized 1,710 illegal guns and in just the past 30 days, they were able to confiscate 52 guns and arrest about a dozen felons.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Police search for pickpocketing suspect

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old man who has been targeting unsuspecting victims by pickpocketing them. Devante Durham of Boynton Beach has been ID in at least four pickpocketing thefts since February of this year. He is now wanted on 72 charges. Authorities are asking...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting

A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy