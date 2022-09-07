ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

KOCO

Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
SEMINOLE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating shooting on Lyrewood Lane

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting. The incident happened Wednesday night in the area of Lyrewood Lane. According to a police report, a witness told officers she saw a compact four-door red sedan near the intersection of Knightlake Drive. The witness added she saw...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door

A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown

Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
1600kush.com

Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police officer gets rid of surprise houseguest at Stillwater Airbnb

STILLWATER, Okla. — A guest staying at a Stillwater Airbnb got quite the wake up call when they went to make breakfast this week. The guest came face-to face with a python, the Stillwater Police Department posted on Facebook. Stillwater Police Sgt. Cluck responded to the snake call on...
STILLWATER, OK

