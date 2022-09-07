Read full article on original website
Related
Elk City police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed suspect, OSBI investigating
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.
Oklahoma City police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Authorities say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.
OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer
An Oklahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating shooting on Lyrewood Lane
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting. The incident happened Wednesday night in the area of Lyrewood Lane. According to a police report, a witness told officers she saw a compact four-door red sedan near the intersection of Knightlake Drive. The witness added she saw...
KOCO
Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
KOCO
Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side
Two died Thursday in a home near Lake Overholser on Oklahoma City's west side from what police believe was a murder-suicide. The post Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
okcfox.com
Police: Three suspects steal cash from two Walmart registers in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify three individuals who allegedly stole from cash registers at two different Walmart stores in South OKC. Police say these three people pictured above stole cash from registers at Walmart on two different occasions at two different stores. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
El Reno Police Department asking public for help in identifying burglary suspect
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is requesting the help of the public in identifying a subject of a burglary. Police say the man in the photos is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 16. It's believed that the man...
Ponca City News
Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown
Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
News On 6
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
OHP: Woman dead after fatal car accident
A woman is dead after a rollover car accident in Mcintosh County Wednesday night.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
KOCO
Cleveland County woman accused of killing granddaughter takes court-appointed attorney
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A Cleveland County woman, who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter, will take a court-appointed attorney. Originally, she was planning to represent herself. While in court on Wednesday, Becky Vreeland spoke with KOCO during her appearance. Vreeland tried to hand KOCO 5 a stack...
1600kush.com
Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police officer gets rid of surprise houseguest at Stillwater Airbnb
STILLWATER, Okla. — A guest staying at a Stillwater Airbnb got quite the wake up call when they went to make breakfast this week. The guest came face-to face with a python, the Stillwater Police Department posted on Facebook. Stillwater Police Sgt. Cluck responded to the snake call on...
Comments / 0