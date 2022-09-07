ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bill Cross

FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. They say first responders have one of the toughest yet rewarding careers, but not everyone can put their lives at risk every day to help others. Bill Cross is known...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 9-9-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re almost halfway through the high school football regular season as Mohammad Ahmad, Ana Medina and Lauren Floyd all join forces to recap the week four action!. Final. Greenwood 49. Warren Central 8. Final. Logan County 41. Franklin-Simpson 31. Final. Warren East 60. Russellville...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines
WBKO

“New Path” provides a second chance for recovering addicts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow’s “New Path Recovery Home” is assisting female addicts on their path to recovery, while also giving them a second chance at life. Rachel Jackson, completed her own treatment in 2011, and soon after, devoted her life to help people recovering from addiction.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Spectacular for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Temperatures were pleasantly warm with lower humidity. The great weather continues into Thursday. We look to stay dry into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer Smith

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of Government and External Relations at Western Kentucky University and JA board member. Jennifer’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “working with the students in the classroom.” She also said, “For many students, Junior Achievement is the first time they experience real world scenarios and issues. It is fun to talk with them about what to expect outside of school and how even in elementary school the skills they learn can translate into their daily lives. Teaching Junior Achievement is a fulfilling experience for me!”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Logan County kicker breaking barriers in football

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently the Logan County Cougars are sitting at 3-0, but just what makes them special this season?. Well for starters, their kickers typically have a unique back story and this season it is no different. Kyla Bilyeu is only the second female kicker in Logan...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Beautiful Friday, but rain chances increase closer to the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Increasing Clouds and Increasing Rain Chances!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy