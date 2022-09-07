BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of Government and External Relations at Western Kentucky University and JA board member. Jennifer’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “working with the students in the classroom.” She also said, “For many students, Junior Achievement is the first time they experience real world scenarios and issues. It is fun to talk with them about what to expect outside of school and how even in elementary school the skills they learn can translate into their daily lives. Teaching Junior Achievement is a fulfilling experience for me!”

