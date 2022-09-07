Read full article on original website
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bill Cross
FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. They say first responders have one of the toughest yet rewarding careers, but not everyone can put their lives at risk every day to help others. Bill Cross is known...
KY Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, visits Bowling Green; talks thermal energy and flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and 2023 Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor, was in Bowling Green today to meet the WKU Research Center to talk about thermal energy in rural Kentucky. Quarles says that energy research is crucial in helping advance agriculture here...
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
New electric bikes from California-based company “Wheels” arrive on the Hill at WKU.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new mode of transportation for WKU students has arrived on the Hill, and it may just be an efficient way to save time and the environment. The California-based company “Wheels” is bringing nearly 300 electric bicycles to WKU’s campus and downtown Bowling Green.
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
Football Friday Night, 9-9-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re almost halfway through the high school football regular season as Mohammad Ahmad, Ana Medina and Lauren Floyd all join forces to recap the week four action!. Final. Greenwood 49. Warren Central 8. Final. Logan County 41. Franklin-Simpson 31. Final. Warren East 60. Russellville...
View From The Hill: Decades after entering WKU, a Tennessee man finally achieves his dream of being a college graduate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A college degree more than forty years in the making has finally become a reality for a Tennessee man who says WKU made him the person he is today. Amy Bingham has more on his nostalgic return to campus in this week’s View from the Hill.
“New Path” provides a second chance for recovering addicts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow’s “New Path Recovery Home” is assisting female addicts on their path to recovery, while also giving them a second chance at life. Rachel Jackson, completed her own treatment in 2011, and soon after, devoted her life to help people recovering from addiction.
Spectacular for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Temperatures were pleasantly warm with lower humidity. The great weather continues into Thursday. We look to stay dry into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Entertain Glasgow’s Second Annual Groove and Glow set for Sept. 17
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Entertain Glasgow is making memories with the Second Annual Hot Air Balloon event. Balloon rides will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a balloon glow at dusk. There will be free hot air balloons for the public to ride in and many to look at for...
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer Smith
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of Government and External Relations at Western Kentucky University and JA board member. Jennifer’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “working with the students in the classroom.” She also said, “For many students, Junior Achievement is the first time they experience real world scenarios and issues. It is fun to talk with them about what to expect outside of school and how even in elementary school the skills they learn can translate into their daily lives. Teaching Junior Achievement is a fulfilling experience for me!”
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which resulted in a road closure for a few hours Thursday. Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.
Logan County kicker breaking barriers in football
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently the Logan County Cougars are sitting at 3-0, but just what makes them special this season?. Well for starters, their kickers typically have a unique back story and this season it is no different. Kyla Bilyeu is only the second female kicker in Logan...
Beautiful Friday, but rain chances increase closer to the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
Increasing Clouds and Increasing Rain Chances!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
Pleasant Thursday, but wet as we head into the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp and cool start to the day today! Temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the morning, so grab a light sweater as you’re headed out for the day!. We look to stay dry today as drier air pushes in for...
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
