Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Deepest Appreciation
I’m sure I’m not the first resident to experience the caring and life-saving skills of the Guilford Fire Department paramedics. I’m writing to thank them once again. Such words seem feeble compared to what they did for me recently. When I felt I was having a stroke...
Seeks Tangible Results
I would like to thank Robin Comey of Branford’s 102 District for her outstanding advocacy work on behalf of the deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing community. As my representative of Branford, Robin assisted me to advocate for several issues and took time to hear my concerns, get involved, and foster positive change.
Tami LaCroix: From Healthcare to Community Care
Tami LaCroix has spent nearly 20 years helping Connecticut Orthopedics—the company she works for—grow its customer base and establish itself as a preeminent orthopedic group. Now that business is booming, Tami says, “It’s time to give back,” and she does so by leading the company’s volunteer efforts to help residents in the communities in which her employer operates.
A Variety of Programs
Have you visited the Westbrook Public Library this summer? Thanks to its creative, warm, and welcoming staff, a variety of programs for all abounds! And after restrictions resulting from the pandemic, many of us find community gatherings are a gift. Recently, I attended a community picnic where delicious dishes made...
Palladino Joins North Branford Town Council
NORTH BRANFORD - At its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, members of the North Branford Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicholas Palladino as a member of the Town Council. Palladino, a Republican, replaces Michael Downes, who was elected as a Republican council member in 2021. As previously reported,...
Dr. Roger Yates
Dr. Roger Yates, 77, passed away at his home in Deep River on Aug. 25 after battling cancer. Born in Hartford on March 26, 1945, and raised in Farmington, he was predeceased by his parents, J. Arnold and Alma (Skilton) Yates; and his brother Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving partner Madeline Azarian; his brother Alan and his wife Karla and their children Alana (Paul) Wright of Colorado and Karl Yates of Utah; his sister-in-law Eileen Yates of Avon and her three daughters, Kimberly Scott of Farmington and Jennifer and Kathleen Yates of Unionville; and his great-nieces and nephew, Alexa and Sierra Scott, Benji and Sienna Wright and Aya and Lydia Yates; and several cousins.
Welcome Back!
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murrihy receives a high five from Tuttle School student Adeleise Burgos on the first day of school, Aug. 30. Murrihy and Principal Christopher Brown (rear) wore climbing and hiking gear to match this year’s theme of climbing to new heights.
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison, former Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, passed away after complications due to Parkinson ‘s Disease. As noted by a Peace Corps colleague in the publication: Five Champions of Child Health in the Peace Corps,...
Branford’s Friends of Blackstone Provide $20,000 Library Grant
At the Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Blackstone Library on June 21, the Friends presented a special grant to the Blackstone Library of $20,000 for library needs. Funds raised at the annual Friends of the Blackstone Library Book Sale help to provide donations to the Blackstone Library. The...
Emily Kelsey: Clinton’s Teacher of the Year
When Emily Kelsey was younger, she wasn’t interested in was teaching. “It’s kind of funny. I didn’t want to be a teacher because my mother was one, and I saw how hard she worked,” recalls Emily. The young Emily might be shocked to learn that she was recently named Teacher of the Year by Clinton Public Schools.
Richard Lee Reece, MD
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7. Richard Lee Reece, MD, pathologist, adored husband of Loretta Witkins Reece, cherished father of Rev. Mark Spencer Reece and Carter Straight Reece, died in the early hours of Aug. 26, in the loving arms of family in Old Lyme.
A Proven Track Record
The people of the 98th District again have the opportunity to elect a principled, hardworking leader to represent them in Hartford. I am confident that Moira Rader will be an outstanding representative for us in Hartford. Moira will continue the fine representation that her predecessor, state comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon has provided us for years.
Bach Violin Solo Concert At Hagaman
Albanian-American violinist Brunilda Myftaraj will perform in a concert featuring three J.S. Bach partitas on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main Street, East Haven. Myftaraj has drawn enthusiastic accolades from audiences as well as critical acclaim for her masterful musicianship in Albania, Italy,...
Breakwater Books Celebrating 50 Years
Breakwater Books, one of downtown’s most beloved stores is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Breakwater has gone through several ownership changes during its decades of business, but despite a pandemic, the pronouncement of the end of brick and mortar bookstores, and the onslaught of on-line books, Breakwater is still thriving by catering to their clientele in a way that only a small hometown bookstore can deliver.
Asst. Chief Bloomquist, ‘A Firefighter’s Firefighter,’ Retires from Branford FD
On Thursday, September 8, Branford Assistant Fire Chief Gary Bloomquist finished a remarkable span of over 40 years of service to the firefighting profession between two towns, and was honored with a retirement ceremony at Branford Fire Department (BFD) headquarters. The Branford native got his start volunteering with M.P. Rice...
Ellen Gaube: White Elephant Sale for Essex Art Association
What to do with a white elephant? Once perhaps it was a family treasure, but now it is something too good to throw away and too awkward to keep. The Essex Art Association wants to help. The group is looking for donations for its white elephant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
Ruth Kelsey Warner
Ruth Kelsey Warner, 95, of Branford, passed away on Aug. 31 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. Ruth was born in Stony Creek, Branford on July 24, 1927, to the late Howard and Mildred Kelsey. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth B. Warner Jr., as well as her sister, Beatrice and brother, Vernon.
Back-To-School Hours
Beech Tree Cottages, 1187 Boston Post Road, Madison, right down the road from Hammonasset Beach State Park, has announced back-to-school hours for both the ice cream stand and the cute little shop nearby. The ice cream stand will be open Wednesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday by chance. The shop and office will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by calling 203-245-2676 or visiting beechtreecottages.com.—Pem McNerney.
Branford Elks Donate to Branford, East Haven Food Pantries
On Saturday, August 31, Branford Elks Lodge #1939 Exalted Ruler Kathy Umlauf presented a check for $1,250 to the Branford Food Pantry, and a check for $1,250 to the East Haven Food Pantry. The total $2,500 donation made by the Lodge was received from a grant through the Elks National...
An Eye for the Unique: Guilford Fair’s David Popolizio
When David Popolizio travels to fairs to check out food, commercial, and craft vendors, he brings his Guilford Fair business card. With his unique eye and years of business expertise, David’s in his 10th year volunteering to curate, organize and oversee the eclectic collection of Guilford Fair vendors. The...
