Dr. Roger Yates, 77, passed away at his home in Deep River on Aug. 25 after battling cancer. Born in Hartford on March 26, 1945, and raised in Farmington, he was predeceased by his parents, J. Arnold and Alma (Skilton) Yates; and his brother Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving partner Madeline Azarian; his brother Alan and his wife Karla and their children Alana (Paul) Wright of Colorado and Karl Yates of Utah; his sister-in-law Eileen Yates of Avon and her three daughters, Kimberly Scott of Farmington and Jennifer and Kathleen Yates of Unionville; and his great-nieces and nephew, Alexa and Sierra Scott, Benji and Sienna Wright and Aya and Lydia Yates; and several cousins.

DEEP RIVER, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO