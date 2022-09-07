Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Previous convictions of men charged in high-profile murders detailed in Shelby County juvenile court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have surfaced regarding the previous charges and convictions of two men accused of separate high-profile Memphis murders in the past week. Memphis Police have officially accused Ezekiel Kelly, 19, of a shooting rampage across the city that killed three people on Wednesday and injured three others. Shelby County court records show he was accused of stealing a car as well as robbing and beating up a student years before this tragedy.
Former staffer with Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office accused of stealing more than $61,000
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Friday a former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer has been indicted on charges of stealing cash from the office. Steven Sharp is accused of stealing $61,890.87 from the Criminal Court Clerk’s two property and evidence storage locations. The...
Former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk employee stole nearly $62K from evidence, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office stole nearly $62,000 in cash from evidence, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Crminal Court Clerk’s...
Ezekiel Kelly makes first court appearance in shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning. Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in a […]
18-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after making posts that threatened violence toward people in the Memphis community, according to police. Police said 18-year-old Reginald Williams was caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The social media threats Williams allegedly made came just a day after...
Haywood Co. Jury finds man guilty in 2016 murder of Elia Hernandez
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Haywood County. Following a three-day jury trial, Quin Love was found guilty of first-degree felony murder of Elia Hernandez on June 26, 2016. Love is also known to...
Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
17-year-old girl shot to death not related to shooting spree, gunman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl now centers around a new suspect, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Corteria McKinnie, 17, was hit by gunfire on West Raines Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, MPD said. During that time,...
Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
FOX13 speaks with woman who escaped carjacking during deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are more victims than just the lives lost or injured in Wednesday’s shooting spree. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that she and her children are now traumatized after a close encounter with the 19-year-old suspect, Ezekiel Kelly. “Tryna be a good Samaritan almost cost...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Suspect in jogger's kidnapping just released from 20 years for same crime
Authorities announced Tuesday that new charges have been brought against 38-year-old Cleotha Abston regarding the death of Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and granddaughter of a wealthy philanthropist.
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Germantown bust stop
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is working to identify a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a bus stop in the area. It happened around 10 p.m. at 7535 Poplar Ave. The victim was waiting at the bus stop when a suspect approached him with a...
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
Judge revokes bond for man charged with Eliza Fletcher's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Henderson (aka Abston), the man charged with the murder of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, appeared in court on new charges Wednesday. This was his second court appearance, after first appearing Tuesday on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges in Fletcher’s disappearance. The new first-degree murder charge was added Tuesday after investigators identified Fletcher’s body, which was found Monday night in South Memphis.
Defense slams chief for calling suspect in jogger slaying case a ‘dangerous predator’
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — An attorney for the suspect in the fatal kidnapping of jogger Eliza Fletcher objected in court Thursday to the local police chief describing the defendant as a “dangerous predator.”. Attorney Jennifer Case of the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office told Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr....
Teen found shot on I-240: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon. Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road. According to police, the teen’s brother […]
Two women shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
