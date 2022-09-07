ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Previous convictions of men charged in high-profile murders detailed in Shelby County juvenile court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have surfaced regarding the previous charges and convictions of two men accused of separate high-profile Memphis murders in the past week. Memphis Police have officially accused Ezekiel Kelly, 19, of a shooting rampage across the city that killed three people on Wednesday and injured three others. Shelby County court records show he was accused of stealing a car as well as robbing and beating up a student years before this tragedy.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly makes first court appearance in shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning. Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly's arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
WREG

Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Germantown bust stop

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is working to identify a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a bus stop in the area. It happened around 10 p.m. at 7535 Poplar Ave. The victim was waiting at the bus stop when a suspect approached him with a...
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Judge revokes bond for man charged with Eliza Fletcher's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Henderson (aka Abston), the man charged with the murder of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, appeared in court on new charges Wednesday. This was his second court appearance, after first appearing Tuesday on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges in Fletcher’s disappearance. The new first-degree murder charge was added Tuesday after investigators identified Fletcher’s body, which was found Monday night in South Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen found shot on I-240: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon. Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road. According to police, the teen’s brother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

