ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue brother from north Columbus pond

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3tx3_0hlMJmJA00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department.

According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one of the brothers drove his car into a nearby pond.

The brother driving was parked along the water and backed into a car behind him with witnesses saying the car jumped forward into the water, per CFD.

Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death

CFD added that the first brother jumped in the water, not realizing his brother in the car was able to get out, and got stuck for over 45 minutes. The second brother also dove into the pond after the first brother did not get out, getting stuck as well.

Rescuers pulled them both out of the water and took both brothers to Riverside Hospital. The first brother was taken in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest. Authorities added they did detect a heartbeat when he was transported.

The second brother’s condition is unknown at this time.

NBC4 will provide further updates on this story when they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
10TV

Toddler dies after being pulled from southeast Columbus pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A toddler has died after being pulled from a retention pond at a southeast Columbus apartment complex on Friday. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said rescue crews were called to the 4500 block of Lakeside North for a possible drowning around 4 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child dead after rescue from apartment complex pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child has died after being rescued from a pond at a southeast Columbus apartment complex. Columbus fire responded to a retention pond at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lakeside Lane after reports that a one-year-old was in the pond, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Geitter. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting outside Donericks Pub House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after a shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House on East Broad Street. The shooting, which happened in front of 6935 East Broad Street according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, left Allen S. Wright II, 25, in critical condition. Medics took him to Mt. Carmel East hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Accident#Cfd#Riverside Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
richlandsource.com

Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

52-year-old man shot in the leg at North Linden bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police. CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022

COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old man indicted in May homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting of a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, has been indicted after Columbus police identified him as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Trey L. Glover, 32, on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue in May, court […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Fire crews battle structure fire in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Polk Hollow Road on a structure fire. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. According to initial reports, all the occupants of the burning structure had gotten out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy